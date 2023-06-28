Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen to Play Agent Paradox in Deadpool 3

‘Succession’ fame Matthew Macfadyen will reportedly play Agent Paradox, a Time Variance Authority agent, in ‘Deadpool 3.’ The Emmy winner joined the third ‘Deadpool’ film in March to play an undisclosed role at the time. Macfadyen is joining the film right after wrapping up his portrayal of Tom Wambsgans in ‘Succession.’ The actor is currently filming Mimi Cave’s Nicole Kidman-starrer ‘Holland, Michigan.’ His recent credits also include John Stonehouse in ‘Stonehouse,’ Charles Cholmondeley in ‘Operation Mincemeat,’ etc.

Ryan Reynolds reprises the titular character Wade Wilson/Deadpool and serves as one of the writers and producers of the film. He returns to the franchise after playing Clint Briggs in ‘Spirited’ and Nolan Booth in ‘Red Notice.’ The superhero movie is helmed by Shawn Levy, whose previous films include Reynolds’ ‘The Adam Project’ and ‘Free Guy,’ the ‘Night at the Museum’ films, ‘Real Steel,’ etc.

Along with Reynolds, Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his famed character James “Logan” Howlett/Wolverine in the film. Although Jackman retired from playing the character after ‘Logan,’ he didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to play the character in a ‘Deadpool’ film. “What we pitched him [Jackman] was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he’s left behind that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he’s really excited to do,” Reynolds told ET Canada about convincing Jackman to play Wolverine once again.

Emma Corrin will join Reynolds, Jackman, and Macfadyen to portray the undisclosed antagonist of the film. The actress joined the film after playing Anna Harding in Robert Eggers’ upcoming horror film ‘Nosferatu,’ Princess Diana in ‘The Crown,’ Connie Reid in ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ Young Marion in ‘My Policeman,’ etc. Other cast members include Morena Baccarin as Wilson’s fiancée Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Wilson’s roommate Blind Al, Karan Soni as Wilson’s de facto chauffeur Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as X-Men member Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as X-Men member Yukio, etc.

Along with Reynolds, ‘Deadpool 3’ is produced by Kevin Feige for Marvel Studios and Shawn Levy. As per reports, the film is the first in the movie series in which Marvel Studios collaborates extensively with Reynolds and Team Deadpool. The shooting of the film is ongoing with Vancouver and London serving as the principal filming locations. Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, England, and Vancouver Film Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia, are also significant locations. The superhero movie is slated to release on May 3, 2024.

