5 Best Sydney Sweeney Sex Scenes, Ranked

With every passing year, Sydney Sweeney has proved her versatility as an actress by taking on complex roles. Needless to say, it has often led her to film love-making scenes, all of which have more to them than just a show of skin and fan service. They are psychological and showcased as causes with effects. Sweeney’s ability to navigate her body during such scenes underscores the narrative. The viewers aren’t swayed away from the storyline but pulled deeper into it as her performance opens the table for discussions about the role of intimacy and boundaries within the plot. Keeping these in mind, here we rank the best Sydney Sweeney sex scenes in movies and TV shows.

5. Nocturne (2020)

In Zu Quirke’s ‘Nocturne,’ Sweeney plays Juliet Lowe, one of the twin Lowe sisters, studying piano at the prestigious performing arts school Lindberg Academy. She gets jealous of her sister Vivian (Madison Iseman), who is clearly better at her in playing the instrument. She thus resorts to various ways, including the occult, to replace her at the senior school showcase, clearly signifying her jealousy at Vivian’s progress, success, and popularity. The sex scene takes place between Juliet and Max (Jacques Colimon), Vivian’s boyfriend, after she manipulates him into breaking up with Vivian. While the scene isn’t explicit and isn’t long either, it is worth turning you on. Moreover, it is made clear that the act enables Juliet to satisfy her urge to prove to herself that she is better than Vivian. She has not only managed to pull Vivian and Max apart but also sleep with him. You can watch the movie on Prime Video.

4. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-2025)

Based on Margaret Atwood’s eponymous novel, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is set in a dystopian society where the collapse of fertility rates due to population and diseases has turned “fallen” women into child-bearing concubines, AKA Handmaids, for the elites of the totalitarian society, Gilead. While the story centers on June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), a woman thrust into an elite family as a handmaid, who wants to reunite with her daughter and husband, Sweeney plays the role of Eden Spencer (Season 2), who is forcefully married to Nick (Max Minghella) at the age of 15. She becomes a victim of the established norms and is executed for infidelity.

The scene in question takes place between Eden and Nick in Episode 6 of Season 2, wherein the couple consummates their marriage. However, one can figure out Eden’s unflinching attitude as Nick deflowers her. She holds on to him while lying down with Nick on top. The scene doesn’t involve nudity and symbolizes the norms established by Gilead, where sex with minors is as normal as anything else. You can stream ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on Hulu.

3. The Voyeurs (2021)

In Michael Mohan’s psychological thriller ‘The Voyeurs,’ the main characters Pippa and Thomas, played by Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith, respectively, take pleasure in spying on a couple living in the apartment across the street. However, a shocking revelation sweetens their desire to know more but eventually spirals into a sinister string of events involving blood, deceit, and murder.

The sex scene in ‘The Voyeurs’ occurs between Pippa and Sebastian (Ben Hardy), the guy Pippa and Thomas had been spying on, while Sebastian’s partner, Julia (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), is away. The explicit scene doesn’t hold back from showing how the two are relishing the pleasure that is underscored by their separate motives. The scene’s steamy nature as Pippa rides Thomas further adds to the effect. You can watch the movie on YouTube.

2. Anyone But You (2023)

Directed by Will Gluck, ‘Anyone But You’ is a romantic comedy starring Sweeney as Beatrice and Glen Powell as Ben, who play each other’s haters on the occasion of the wedding of their sisters. Their first date didn’t work out, and the destination wedding seems to have given them a second chance. Now, whether the chance is to manifest their hate for each other or address the sexual tension between them, is for them to decide.

The love-making scene here takes place between Sweeney and Powell. Ben walks into Beatrice as she is taking a bath and initiates a make-out session that involves stripping. They ultimately end up in bed, nude and in each other’s arms. Less on screen and more to the mind, the scene is a worthy addition due to the very reputation of the two actors, known for their sexiness. ‘Anyone But You’ can be streamed on Netflix.

1. Euphoria (2019- )

A remake of the Israeli show of the same name, ‘Euphoria’ is developed by Sam Levinson. The psychological teen drama series revolves around a group of queer teenagers as they navigate friendship, love, memories, sex, drugs, violence, and trauma. The show is known for its unabashed approach to the narrative, touching on sensitive issues that deserve to be noticed and addressed by the world at large. The cast includes Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, and Alexa Demie.

‘Euphoria’ offers several sex scenes featuring Sweeney, including in Episode 1 of Season 1 and Episode 3 of Season 2. Sweeney’s character, Cassandra “Cassie” Howard, has grown up with a lot of trauma, something that affects her decisions almost on a daily basis. In the first episode of Season 1, Cassie and McKay (Algee Smith) have sex for the first time with a lot of foreplay involved. In the second and third episodes of Season 2, she has sex with Elordi’s character, Nate Jacobs, and these two go the distance with their nudity and steaminess. While there is affection involved on Cassie’s part, her established past adds a separate layer to the “sessions,” reminding us how she is navigating her urges, especially the sexual ones. You can stream ‘Euphoria’ on HBO Max.

