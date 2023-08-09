The Afterparty: Did Isabel Kill Edgar? Theories

Created by Christopher Miller, Apple TV+’s ‘The Afterparty‘ is a comedy-drama series, and its second season revolves around the murder of billionaire Edgar Minnows. Aniq and Detective Danner investigate the murder while treating everyone, including Edgar’s mother, Isabel, as a suspect in the case. However, as the narrative progresses, it becomes evident that the Minnows family is hiding several secrets, and any of them could directly link Isabel to Edgar’s murder. Moreover, the ending of the sixth episode seemingly supports that possibility. If you are wondering whether Isabel killed Edgar in ‘The Afterparty,’ here is what we know in that regard! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Did Isabel Kill Edgar? Theories

Isabel Minnows is introduced in the second season premiere of ‘The Afterparty,’ and actress Elizabeth Perkins (‘Truth Be Told‘) plays the role. Isabel is the mother of Edgar Minnows (Zach Woods of ‘Silicon Valley‘) and Hannah Minnows (Anna Konkle of ‘PEN15‘). In the first episode, it is established that Isabel does not like Edgar’s bride, Grace, and believes the latter is only marrying her son for his money. The morning after his wedding, Edgar is found dead, and Isabel accuses Grace of killing her son. However, she refrains from calling the police as the news of Edgar’s death can affect the company’s stock price. Instead, Detective Danner, who has quit the police force, is called to investigate the case.

In the sixth episode, Travis proves that anyone could have used the Devil’s Trumpet flowers from Hannah’s garden to make a poisonous tea that likely killed Edgar. In the episode’s final moments, Zoe sneaks into Edgar’s room to remove a teapot that presumably contains the poisonous tea. However, Isabel also enters the room after hearing a sound. As a result, Zoe is forced to hide the teapot in the bathroom. On the other hand, it is unclear what Isabel was doing in the room and whether she tampered with the crime scene when no one was around. The sixth episode confirms that anyone could be the killer despite Isabel’s seeming lack of motivation to kill her own son.

The fourth episode focuses on Hannah’s side of the story, and her testimony portrays Isabel as a cold and emotionally unexpressive woman. Aside from her coldness to Edgar’s in-laws, there is little in the form of motivation for Isabel to kill Edgar. However, we are yet to hear Isabel’s side of the story, and her whereabouts for important intervals of the wedding night remain unaccounted for. Moreover, it is implied that Isabel’s past harbors secrets that explain her cold and emotionally distant personality.

While Isabel killing Edgar would be a shocking twist, there is presently no evidence to suggest that is the case. In the sixth episode, Isabel seemingly entered Edgar’s room only to check on the noise she heard. However, the moment could be a clever misdirection, and Isabel might be trying to cover her tracks. Furthermore, Isabel’s dismissal of Grace and the latter’s refusal to sign a prenup hints that Isabel could be hiding a secret connected to the Minnows family’s wealth. The earlier episodes establish that Isabel is concerned for the family’s company and overall wealth. Thus, Isabel could have realized that Edgar’s cryptocurrency scam could lose her wealth, motivating her to kill her own son. However, whether that indeed turns out to be the case remains to be seen.

Read More: The Afterparty: Did Zoe Kill Edgar? Theories