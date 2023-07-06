The Amazing Race Season 14: Where Are They Now?

In a feat to win the trophy and prize of ‘The Amazing Race,’ eleven teams navigate gruelling challenges and try to beat their competitors. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the reality television show follows the participants in a number of tasks across the world. As contestants try to one-up the other, they find their dreams to come first may not be easy to achieve. Like its predecessors, season 14 also focuses on drama, bickering and a determined fight to the end. Years since it premiered, many wonder about the contestants’ whereabouts. So, if you’re also curious to learn more about the cast who appeared in the season, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Where are Tammy Jih and Victor Jih Now?

With a nine-year difference, the siblings had initially faced a lot of struggle in deciding who’d handle the reigns and call the shots. However, their competitive nature soon allowed them to navigate the challenges calmly and constructively. At the time, Tammy was a litigator, and Victor was a partner at a law firm. Since their days on the show, the siblings have continued to climb the ladder of success. Victor is currently a partner in the Century City office of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. He enjoys hanging out with his friends, running and exploring. As for Tammy, the reality star has assumed the role of Director at Alphabet Inc. after leaving Google. Tammy married Mark John Murray, and the couple share two children together.

Where are Jaime Edmondson and Cara Rosenthal Now?

Having met each other at work, the former NFL cheerleaders became known for their bickering, resulting from an inability to communicate efficiently with people in different countries. Even so, they managed to look past the issues and came in second on the show. After leaving ‘The Amazing Race,’ Jaime and Cara were offered to become Playboy Playmates.

However, only Jaime took the offer and started working the same in 2010. A few years later, she married Evan Longoria, the MLB player. The couple also shares three children. On the other hand, Cara continued to study law and soon became an attorney. She is currently working at the Cara Brooke Rosenthal firm in Miami. Like her co-star, Cara is also married and has three children.

Where are Mel White and Mike White Now?

Despite his old age and injuries, Mel and his son Mike crossed several hurdles on the show. While the duo came quite close to winning, they ultimately walked out of the show without the trophy and cash prize. Nevertheless, Mel and Mike have continued to gain acclaim over the years. After years of penning down religious works, Mel came out as gay in 1994. Since then, his work for the LGBTQIA+ community has led him to become the subject of several important conversations. In 2008, Mel married Gary Nixon. The couple now spends their time away from the spotlight with family and friends.

Similarly, Mike became the first bisexual contestant to come on the reality show. Renowned for his writing, acting, direction, and production, his life has continued to evolve since his days on ‘The Amazing Race.’ In 2018, Mike competed on ‘Survivor: David vs Goliath.’ He has created HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ and worked on ‘Migration,’ and ‘Enlightened,’ among several other productions. Mike is currently based in Santa Monica with his partner Josh.

Where are Preston McCamy and Jennifer Hopka Now?

Despite their laid-down personalities, Preston and Jennifer faced issues from the get-go when they missed their train. After the duo became the first team to be eliminated from the show, they ultimately decided to part ways as well. In 2013, Jennifer married Justin Wilson, and the couple welcomed their sons, Matthew and Chase. However, in February 2015, Justin died of unknown causes, leaving Jennifer and his two sons behind. After his passing, Jennifer decided to recuse herself from public light and likes to keep her affairs and life private. As for Preston, the reality star also got married and is the father of two sons. He is still climbing the ladder of success and is now working as the Global Customer Success Engineer Lead at Duck Creek Technologies.

Where are Steve and Linda Cole Now?

Married for 17 years, Steve and Linda faced a few difficulties due to their age and inability to navigate and solve clues proficiently. However, the duo were equally innovative and tried to find fun in their adventure on the show. Despite getting their money and identification stolen in Guatemala, the couple continued to find their way through the chaos. Now in their sixties, the couple has since retired from their jobs and enjoys their time with their children in Virginia. The duo takes an interest in exploring new things and is engaged in activities with their family and friends.

Where are Brad Hunt and Victoria Hunt Now?

Even though Brad and Victoria should have supposedly faced hurdles due to their old age, the duo proved everyone wrong when they managed to curtail several obstacles during their time on the show. The duo had also applied for ‘Survivor’, which ultimately won them the selection on ‘The Amazing Race.’ However, a delayed flight ultimately became the cause for the pair to lose out on the title and get eliminated. Nevertheless, Brad and Victoria have still achieved more milestones in their personal life. With children from their previous marriages, Brad and Victoria have now retired from work and spend time with family and friends, enjoying and exploring.

Where are Amanda Blackledge and Kris Klicka Now?

In their twenties, college students Amanda and Kris had enamoured many with their bright demeanour and cheerful personalities. While their physical prowess did give them an edge on the show, the duo ultimately got ousted after a twist spun them in the wrong direction. Nevertheless, they have continued to create more memories together since their exit from the show.

After their stint on season 14, the two appeared on ‘The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business.’ Before they returned to the reality show for a second time, Kris had already popped the ultimate question to Amanda and the two had gotten engaged. After leaving the show, the duo married and welcomed two children together. On the professional front, Amanda is currently the Human Resources Generalist at Canary Medical. Similarly, Kris has accelerated his career and is currently a Product Manager at Current Lighting.

Where are Christie Volkmer and Jodie Wincheski Now?

Beating odds consistently, friends and flight attendants Christie and Jodie efficiently used their aerial knowledge to navigate a number of aeroplane routes. After leaving the show, the duo branched out and explored new opportunities as well. Jodie became the casting producer for ‘The Amazing Race,’ and ‘Survivor.’

She is also the co-founder of Casting Reality. Jodie is also the 2Win Global Account Executive and enjoys her life with her friends, family and dog. As for Christie, the star has since moved away from reality shows. Christie is currently based in Hawaii with her husband and daughter.

Where are Mark Munoz and Michael Munoz Now?

Gaining an edge over others with their determination and resolve, the stuntmen brothers quickly made progress on the show. After exiting from the show, the brothers also appeared on ‘The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business’ and continued to work in a number of other productions. Mark has starred as a stunt performer in different movies and shows, titled, ‘Barry,’ ‘Will & Grace,’ ‘Danger Force,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘The Middle, and ‘Dr. Ken.’

He has also explored the horizons of acting as well. Not just this, Mark has also worked as a horse trainer, jockey producer, director and animal coordinator since his exit from the reality show. Michael, on the other hand, has also continued his journey in entertainment as a stuntman, stand-in and double in shows like, ‘Stark Trek: Enterprise,’ ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,’ ‘Home Improvement,’ and ‘The Nanny.’ He is currently based in Santa Monica and married to Marisa Munoz.

Where are Kisha and Jen Hoffman Now?

Kisha and Jen accrued major attention as the first African-American team of sisters to compete on the show. While the sisters did face initial doubts and communication issues, they still overcame every hurdle and came fourth on the show. After the season came to a close, Jen welcomed her daughter Nylah along with her boyfriend, Ryan Fowler. The duo got married in 2013 and welcomed their son Logan shortly after.

Jen is currently a Sports Analyst for ESPN and the Marketing and Special Events Specialist at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana. On the other hand, Kisha became the first African-American lesbian to appear on the show. The reality star has assumed the Senior Director of School and Community Programs role at the Child Mind Institute in San Francisco. On the personal front, the former reality star likes to keep her dating life concealed from the public.

Where are Margie and Luke Adams Now?

Margie and Luke were able to surprise their competitors after they won the first leg. While Margie’s age had been seen as an impediment, Luke’s hearing disability was also misconstrued as a disadvantage for challenges in foreign spaces. Even so, the mother-son duo proved that they were ruthless when it came to facing tasks.

After winning third place, the pair returned for ‘The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business’ and ‘The Amazing Race: All Stars.’ Now, the mother-son duo spend time with their family and have since taken a sabbatical from reality television. Margie and Luke are now based in Colorado and spend time with their respective spouses, family and friends.

Read More: The Amazing Race Season 9: Where Are They Now?