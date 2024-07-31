The Boyfriend Season 1: Where Are The Contestants Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Boyfriend’ is a reality dating show that introduces us to nine participants as they spend their days in coastal Tateyama, staying at an idyllic villa in the debut season. The twist is that they are all men and are participating in Japan’s first gay dating show. Besides taking care of cooking and household work among themselves, the participants grew closer by working in pairs at a coffee truck, going on dates, and sharing their feelings. With the season having reached a poignant conclusion and two couples looking forward to a future together, we are eager to know how the heartwarming cast members have been doing since then.

Dai Nakai is Figuring Life Out as a University Student

The first and youngest contestant to walk into the Green Room was Dai Nakai, a university student with an infectious smile who wore his heart on his sleeve. He won over our hearts by being patient and understanding with Shun, who often tested his limits with unpredictable mood switches. The university student has completed his second semester in March 2024 and currently seems to be spending time with friends, visiting new places, and making plans for the future. He is still in contact with many of the contestants, commenting and following them on social media.

As for his relationship with Shun, the two are most likely still together and even liked and favorited #DaiShun edits on TikTok. Since returning from the show, he has shared his outings to traditional Japanese establishments and cafes, dressing up quite fashionably. Disciplined when it comes to maintaining his fitness through his diet and gym, Dai Isn’t shy about showing off his impressive physique and well-defined six-pack.

Shun Nakanishi is Spreading His Wings as an Artist

Shun Nakanishi was the center of a lot of drama and relatability in the show, confounding Dai about his emotions but opening up and embracing his vulnerability in the end. The 23-year-old DJ and musician seems to have become much more active on social media after his return from the show. He revealed that he had visited South Korea in July 2023, had thoroughly enjoyed his time there, and looked forward to being able to visit again.

In August 2023, he ventured south of Tokyo to the Jōgashima island in Miura, where his plans to enjoy nature on a sunny day were ruined by the rain, and his camera slipped from his hand and broke. Despite this, he still really enjoyed the views and headed out to embrace nature again in June 2024, trekking past waterfalls through the mountains. He has recently overcome another personal barrier and shared his music, playing the piano as he sang a mournful melody. Besides Japanese, he also sings in English, covering Sam Smith’s ‘Stay With Me.’

Kazuto Started a Comedic and Insightful YouTube Channel

A hardworking chef from Niigata, Kazuto was the most popular contestant by far, getting confessions from Ryota, Alan, Usak, and Ikuo. As a chef and manager of an izakaya restaurant, Kazuto works long hours late into the night but still manages to find time to work out and create content for his new YouTube channel. He began his channel – Arasa Gay No.5 – in March 2024, uploading quirky videos about food, travel, and being a member of the LGBTQ+ community. In February, he flew to Pattaya, Thailand, lounging on the beach and interacting with graceful elephants. The trip left a very positive impression on him, and he hoped to travel there again. He even took his mother to an enchanting location for Mother’s Day, through a tunnel that ended with a breathtaking view of lush mountainsides.

Alan Takahashi Took on Modeling Opportunities and Traveled

Alan Takahashi is an IT professional in Japan with roots in Brazil and Italy. Beyond his tech career, he has also become a rising social media personality and dedicated fashion model, with sponsorship opportunities coming his way. His past roles include working as a barista at Ralph’s Coffee Shop and event organizer. A life-changing moment came in Alan’s life when he got into a serious accident. Thereafter, he has lived life with a renewed sense of optimism that comes from giving up strict control over his future and instead embracing the present.

The change in mindset is reflected in his allure towards travel, visiting Japan’s stunning locations like Aoshima Beach Village and Mt. Fuji. He’s also traveled to South Korea and Thailand, with Brazil on his bucket list. Born in Brazil to a multicultural family, Alan cherishes his roots and family bonds. He frequently expresses deep appreciation for his mother, highlighting his gratitude for her support through tough times. He also adores his niece and sister, making time for family whenever possible.

Ryota’s Modelling Career has Taken Off

Hailing from Shima, Ryota’s experience as a part-time barista can be seen on the show, where he manned the cafe truck and made latte art. The work was a means of supporting his true passion for modeling and art, which has taken off in a spectacular way since his appearance on ‘The Boyfriend.’ In his late 20s, Ryota walked the ramp at Keisuke Yoshida’s fall fashion show in March 2024, heading to the picturesque venue of Rikkyo University. He has been on fire with landing brand advertising gigs, modeling for JUNRed’s holiday collection, Dr. Martens, Express Holiday, and JUUKIFF, among others. However, he is never too busy to stop and smell the flowers or catch up on his favorite manga, show, or film.

Gensei Azumai Is Exploring New Opportunities in Tokyo

Gensei Azumai became a surprisingly wholesome participant on the show, staying supportive and understanding of his friends regardless of his own situation. The skilled hair and makeup artist excels at his work, which brings in a lot of bridal clientele. His passion for the field is apparent in his frequent hair and makeup tutorials and his love for tattoos and dyes. Gensei works towards building his own brand while collaborating with others, including Chanel, NARS, and Tom Ford. He has been working in Tokyo since March 2024, collaborating with models and even modeling for Manicurist, Japan. He also has a YouTube channel dedicated to showcasing tutorials and the behind-the-scenes process of his work. Gensei recounted his highs and lows of the past year while celebrating his 35th birthday with friends and positivity on May 26, 2024.

Taeheon Went on Relaxing Coastal Vacations

Often called the most underrated cast member by fans, Taeheon is a mature, understanding, and kind soul who offers great advice to fellow cast members while struggling with his own demons. He frequently talked about his fear of revealing his sexual identity to his family and not being accepted. Originally from South Korea, Taeheon moved to Japan in early 2021 for his work in UX/UI design. He is multilingual – speaking Italian, French, Chinese, German, and Malay – and loves to travel. Over the past year, he has taken time out for himself and ventured to a number of seaside retreats and beaches, including in Katsuura and Bali, Indonesia. Taeheon has not talked about revealing his sexual identity to his parents since the show, but we hope that he is accepted and loved for who he is.

Usak Yusaku is Expanding His Horizons as a Gogo Dancer

Usak continues to excel at entertainment through dance, similar to how he was introduced on the show. The Gogo dancer has since scaled greater heights in his profession, working with major event organizers Discover Tokyo and Discover Seoul since April 2024. His recent performances at Black Friday in Tokyo and Touch Dance Club in Beijing stood out as prime examples of his magnetic stage presence and dynamic interaction with the audience. The 36-year-old’s digital presence has also been managed proficiently, and he has signed contracts with G Circuit, NKNIT, and Nike in 2023 and 2024. He has also monetized his large following through platforms such as OnlyFans, creating multiple revenue streams.

Ikuo Explored His City and Made Summer Memories

A 22-year-old food service industry worker, Ikuo joined the Green Room in episode 6 and quickly made a mark with his energetic presence and adventurous nature. He took little time in getting comfortable with the participants, pouring his heart out and holding nothing back. Working at a hamburger shop, the youthful Green Room alumni is a Tokyo resident who seems to really appreciate its metropolitan area and often goes out exploring. His interests lie in both natural areas and trying out new cafes and restaurants such as the Carne Tokyo. Ikuo took to the hustle and bustle of the Mitama Festival in July 2024, making memories with friends. He treated himself to a shopping spree at the Yokohama Arena, buying cute merchandise and plushies.

