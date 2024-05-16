The Cleaning Lady Season 4 Starts Filming in Albuquerque in the Summer

Thony De La Rosa’s cleaning services will be monitored by cameras soon! The shooting of the fourth season of FOX’s crime drama series ‘The Cleaning Lady‘ will start in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the summer. Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw, the showrunners of the third installment, have stepped down from their roles, with the search for a new creative head progressing.

As the third season unfolds with only two episodes left to air, the plot delves deeper into the complexities of Thony and Nadia’s search for the missing Arman, which intertwines with Fiona’s struggles against deportation and the resurgence of past relationships. Thony’s attempts to reunite Fiona with her family lead to unforeseen debts and the revelation of long-buried secrets. Meanwhile, Luca’s disappearance sparks a frantic search, compounded by the looming threat of an FBI investigation. Amid the chaos, alliances are forged and tested, with Thony facing off against Ramona’s coercive tactics while grappling with personal invasion and familial turmoil.

As the installment progresses, Russo’s team edges closer to uncovering the truth, and Thony navigates treacherous waters to reclaim her family’s stability. Jorge and Nadia exploit opportunistic alliances to further their own agendas. With tensions escalating and alliances shifting, season 3 hurtles towards its conclusion.

As fans eagerly anticipate the fourth season, the events in the final two episodes of the fourth installment will undoubtedly shape the direction of the upcoming narrative. With the search for Arman reaching a critical juncture and Fiona’s fate hanging in the balance, viewers can expect intense drama and shocking revelations. However, the untimely death of actor Adan Canto, who portrayed Arman Morales, will undoubtedly cast a shadow over the show’s future. As the series navigates the aftermath of this tragic loss, the writers will have to deal with Arman’s absence and its impact on the storyline.

The third season cast includes Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa, and Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle as Luca De La Rosa. Sean Lew appears as Chris, alongside Faith Bryant as Jaz, Eva de Dominici as Nadia Morales, and Kate del Castillo as Ramona Sanchez. The featured performers include Santiago Cabrera as Jorge Sanchez, Clayton Cardenas as Dante, Jacqueline Obradors as Teresa Morales, and Jason Manuel Olazabal as Eduardo Morales. Brandon Jay McLaren and JB Tadena round out the ensemble as Jeremy Dolan and Paolo Belleza.

Since the third installment is still ongoing, it’s premature to anticipate the returning cast of season 4, especially considering the unresolved fates of several characters. Moreover, Canto’s unexpected passing leaves a significant void to be filled.

Albuquerque has been a notable filming location of the show since the first season. Renowned for its association with the ‘Breaking Bad‘ universe, the region has also served as the backdrop for ‘Dr. Death,’ another crime series, and most recently, ‘Jade.’

