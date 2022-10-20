The Great British Baking Show: Where Are the Winners Now?

‘The Great British Bake Off,’ AKA ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ is a British baking series that provides several amateurs the opportunity to showcase their skills. In each episode, the contestants must go through three different tasks, which are based on the week’s theme, in order to cement their position within the competition. However, a bad week might also lead to a participant’s elimination.

In the end, the baker who beats all the odds and defeats his two opponents in the finale is proclaimed the winner. Since its release in 2010, the cooking series has been a source of massive entertainment to the general public. Given the recent release of its thirteenth season, fans of the series cannot help but wonder about the current whereabouts of the show’s past winners. Where are the star bakers now, and what are they up to these days? Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Where is Edd Kimber Now?

Starting off with the winner of season 1 of the show, we have Edd Kimber, who baked his way to victory with his culinary skills. Since being crowned the champion in 2010, the reality TV star has written seven cookbooks. This includes ‘The Boy Who Bakes,’ ‘Say It With Cake,’ ‘Patisserie Made Simple,’ ‘One Tin Bakes,’ and ‘One Tin Bakes Easy.’ In 2022, he also released ‘Small Batch Bakes,’ which became a Sunday Times Bestseller. Edd has left his corporate life behind and presently works as a freelancer for magazines and newspapers. Some of his written works have been a part of BBC Good Food, Olive Magazine, Delicious, The Washington Post, The Guardian, etc.

Apart from being the resident baker on The Alan Titchmarsh Show, Edd can be seen on shows like ‘Sunday Brunch,’ ‘Good Morning America,’ and many more. He also runs an online food blog named The Boy Who Bakes, which has been honored by Woman and Home Magazine and Channel 14. Presently, Edd is based in London, England, and has an adorable dog named Wesley. The baker recently announced his newsletter in collaboration with Substack.

Where is Joanne Wheatley Now?

Joanne “Jo” Wheatley won the second iteration of the show and presently works as a writer. The baker has written two books, ‘A Passion for Baking,’ and ‘Home Baking,’ which were released in 2012 and 2014, respectively. She also runs a blog website called Jo’s Blue AGA, which she uses to share recipes and other food-related content. After winning the show, Jo started a cookery school in Essex, England, which quickly rose to prominence and became one of The Guardian’s Top Five UK Baking Schools.

Over the years, the reality TV star has written for Sainsbury’s magazine, The Sun, The Mirror, BBC, and many more publications. She also briefly appeared on shows like ‘The One Show,’ ‘This Morning,’ ‘The Alan Titchmarsh Show,’ etc. As one of the more popular faces from ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ Jo has always been in demand and has given multiple interviews in the past. she also held the honor of being a judge on ‘Big School Bake Off.’ As of writing, Jo apparently has three sons, Billy, Jesse, and Dylan, with her husband, Rich. She also has an adorable grandson named Harley and loves her dog, Ellie. The baker is presently affiliated with Limelight Management and lives in Essex, England.

Where is John Whaite Now?

Moving on to the winner of the show’s third iteration, we have John Whaite. Since his time on the show, John has authored four different cookbooks, including ‘John Whaite Bakes,’ ‘John Whaite Bakes at Home,’ ‘Perfect Plates in 5 Ingredients,’ and ‘Comfort: Food to Soothe the Soul.’ His television career also seems to be thriving, given his multiple appearances on several shows. John also had the honor of hosting ‘Chopping Block,’ and was in the finals of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ season 19. His time on the latter was certainly historical as he and Johannes Radebe were the first-ever same-sex couple on the show. As of writing, John is engaged to his partner of over 14 years, Paul Atkins, a Graphic Designer. The couple has been engaged to each other since July 21, 2017. the reality TV star is also known for his charity work and social awareness campaigns.

Where is Frances Quinn Now?

The fourth season of the show was won by none other than Frances Quinn, who combined her design background with baking to create beautiful masterpieces. Presently, Frances serves as a Creative Consultant and Visual Inspirer at Frances Quinn Limited. She has also written a book titled ‘Quinntessential Baking,’ which aims to provide fresh ideas for one’s kitchen. As of writing, Frances holds two Guinness World Records for the world’s biggest Jaffa Cake and Grand Slammy Jammy Dodger. Apparently, she is planning on tackling Bourbon soon. Based in Market Harborough, England, the baker is in a happy relationship with Dafydd Goodwin.

Where is Nancy Birtwhistle Now?

Nancy Birtwhistle won the fifth season of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ and has been making impressive strides in the culinary field ever since. As of writing, she has written three different books, ‘Green Living Made Easy: 101 Eco Tips, Hacks and Recipes to Save Time and Money,’ ‘Clean & Green: 101 Hints and Tips for a More Eco-Friendly Home,’ and ‘Sizzle & Drizzle.’ Presently, Nancy and her husband, Tim, live in a beautiful house with plenty of garden space, which is utilized by the baker to grow her own produce. The couple has 9 grandchildren on whom they dote dearly. Through her website and social media, Nancy likes to share her recipes with the public and often posts food-related content.

Where is Nadiya Hussain Now?

Perhaps one of the most well-known contestants from the British baking series, Nadiya Hussain, the winner of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ season 6, has established herself as a successful woman in many fields. As of writing, Nadiya has authored 13 books, which fall into multiple genres like cooking, children, and motivational. Her television career has also been on the rise since her victory in the British baking series. In fact, the reality TV star has appeared in numerous shows over the years as a judge and as a host.

In 2020, Nadiya was recognized as a member of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year Honours for her contribution to broadcasting and the culinary arts. The star baker was given the honor of baking a cake for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday in 2016, for which she prepared an orange drizzle cake with orange curd and orange buttercream. In December 2018, Nadiya remarried her husband Abdal Hussain, whom she had initially married at the age of 20 after a single meeting due to the practice of arranged marriage in Bangladesh. The couple has two sons, Musa and Dawud, and a daughter named Maryam.

Where is Candice Brown Now?

Talking about the seventh season of the series, we have Candice Brown, the winner of the particular installment of the series. Since her time on the show, Candice has written two cookbooks titled ‘Comfort: Delicious Bakes and Family Treats’ and ‘Happy Cooking: Easy Uplifting Meals and Comforting Treats.’ She and her brother Ben are the owners of The Greenman Eversholt, a pub in Eversholt, England. The reality TV star is quite active in charitable causes and often promotes different movements through her social media.

Where is Sophie Faldo Now?

The eighth season of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ saw Sophie Faldo take home the title of winner. Since then, the baker has opened her own company called Sophie Faldo Couture Cakes, which specializes in wedding cakes. Based in Wiltshire, England, the company offers services in other areas of the country, including Somerset and the South-West. Sophie was also a part of ‘Travel With a Goat’ alongside Abraham Bandera Baez in 2019. Based in Wiltshire, England, the reality TV star is affiliated with Kim Glover Entertainment and has an adorable cat named Odin.

Where is Rahul Mandal Now?

Rahul Mandal was crowned the winner of season 9 of the British baking series. As of writing, Rahul works as a Researcher at the University of Sheffield’s Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre. Though he has not made any moves towards switching fields as of writing, the baker did appear in the 2021 iteration of ‘The Great New Year Bake Off’ and won the competition. In May 2022, he also announced the release of his first-ever book called ‘Showstopping Cakes,’ which can currently be pre-ordered. At present, the researcher is based in Sheffield, England, and often shares his breathtaking baked creations through social media.

Where is David Atherton Now?

The tenth iteration of the British show saw David Atherton as the winner. Since being declared champion, David has become a respected name within the culinary industry. As of writing, he has penned three different cookbooks, ‘My First Cook Book: Bake, Make and Learn to Cook,’ ‘My First Green Cook Book: Vegetarian Recipes for Young Cooks,’ and ‘My First Baking Book: Delicious Recipes for Budding Bakers.’ Along with Michael Chakraverty, David hosts Sticky Bun Boys, a weekly podcast that discusses disastrous incidents involving baking. Presently, the reality TV star serves as the Food Writer and Director of Nomadbaker and is also a Brand Ambassador for Lily’s Kitchen. David is in a happy relationship with Nik and is the owner of a cute dog named Kai.

Where is Peter Sawkins Now?

As of writing, Peter Sawkins, the winner of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ season 11, is a student at the University of Edinburgh. The baker is in his third year of studies in order to get a Master of Arts degree in Accounting and Finance. Peter also released his first cookbook, titled ‘Peter Bakes,’ in October 2021, which was followed by his second book, ‘Peter’s Baking Party,’ a year later in October 2022.

Presently based in Edinburgh, Scotland, the reality TV star had to clarify that he was not a part of the LGBTQ+ community in June 2022. The speculation regarding his sexuality started due to a post where Peter shared clips from a trip. The fact that he was holding hands with another guy led many to believe that he was coming out during Pride Month. However, he quickly cleared the confusion in order to not let any rumors fester.

Where is Giuseppe Dell’Anno Now?

Finally, we have Giuseppe Dell’Anno, the winner of season 12 of the baking show. The Italian man won the hearts of viewers and judges with his culinary skills. In October 2022, he released his first-ever cookbook, ‘Italian Bakes,’ alongside new books from Peter Sawkins and Rahul Mandal. After his time on the baking series, Giuseppe moved to Milan, Italy, in order to start his new job as senior manager of R&D at Sealed Air Corporation. The reality TV star apparently travels between Italy and England in order to spend time with his family. He also likes to share his recipes and promote different brands through social media. Interestingly, Giuseppe seems to be on a self-appointed quest to meet as many participants of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ as possible and has made remarkable progress.

Read More: Where is Bake Off’s Nelsandro “Sandro” Farmhouse Now?