Netflix Orders The Last Christmas; Starts Filming in Toronto in February

Netflix has ordered a genre-blending relationship drama set during the holiday season! The Cinemaholic has discovered that the streaming giant has greenlit the Christmas film ‘The Last Christmas.’ Principal photography for the movie will take place in Toronto, Ontario, between February 3 and March 12, 2025. The cast and crew of the project have yet to be revealed.

The plot revolves around a married couple, Kate and Everett, who decide to end their matrimony right before Christmas. They plan to do it through a friendly divorce that they hope will keep things cordial for the sake of their children. The two plan to achieve this with their honesty policy, maintaining transparency and decorum. However, the unhappy couple soon discovers that both of them have been blatantly violating their policy, turning their divorce into a barely restrained contest of resentment and vexation.

Netflix has recently increased its focus on Christmas-themed projects, as evidenced by its 2024 lineup. One of the earlier releases of the season is ‘Hot Frosty,’ featuring Hallmark star Lacey Chabert in the lead role. She plays a lonely woman whose snow sculpture magically turns into a handsome man and teaches her to love again through his innocent charm. Described as ‘Magic Mike’ meets Christmas, ‘The Merry Gentleman’ is another surprise offering by the streaming giant for the season. It follows a woman trying to save her family venue by hosting a Christmas-themed provocative dance show with all-male performers.

Another holiday offering, ‘Our Little Secret,’ centers on Avery (Lindsay Lohan) as she decides to spend Christmas together with her partner and his sister. However, things become complicated when she discovers that the boyfriend of her partner’s sibling is her ex, whose proposal she rejected ten years ago. The romantic comedy is slated to be released on November 27, 2024.

Known for its snowy winter scenes, Toronto naturally exudes a holiday atmosphere and is a go-to filming destination for Christmas films. Along with the winter scene that will greet the production team of ‘The Last Christmas’ in February, the city also offers well-equipped film studios and experienced crews. Some of the Christmas movies filmed in the city include Netflix’s ‘Meet Me Next Christmas,’ ‘The Santa Clause,’ ‘A Christmas Story,’ and ‘The Christmas Chronicles.’

