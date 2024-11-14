David Spade and Theo Von to Star in ‘Busboys’

David Spade and Theo Von are cooking up a new comedy about two crime-solving aspiring waiters! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the two comedians will headline the feature film ‘Busboys.’ Principal photography for the movie will reportedly begin on January 6, 2025. Further details regarding the project’s crew have yet to be unveiled.

In the film, David and Theo take on the role of brothers (in spirit) who aspire to become waiters at Border Bistro, which is their ultimate goal in life. Believing they will find success and happiness after securing the job, they plan to start their career as busboys and climb the ladder. Their hijinks-filled journey is punctuated by a few crime-solving opportunities, which the two pursue with wild abandon.

Starting out in the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian, Spade made his acting debut as Kyle in ‘Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol.’ He soon became a regular writer and cast member on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ He is known for his performance as Marcus Higgins in the popular Adam Sandler comedy ‘Grown Ups,’ Charlie in ‘The Do-Over,’ and Tim Morris in ‘The Wrong Missy.’

Spade also starred in the sitcom ‘Rules of Engagement’ as Russell Dunbar and ‘Just Shoot Me!’ as Dennis Finch. His recent works include ‘Mr. Mayor,’ ‘Home Movie: The Princess Bride,’ and Netflix’s ‘Father of the Year.’ The actor is also slated to appear in Jonah Hill’s upcoming comedy mystery film ‘Outcome,’ starring Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz.

Theo Von is a versatile entertainer known for his stand-up routines, insightful storytelling, and candid podcast interviews. After being a part of reality shows like ‘Road Rules’ and ‘The Challenge,’ he pivoted to stand-up comedy and was then featured in projects such as Paramount+’s ‘Inside Amy Schumer,’ ‘The Story of Our Times,’ and ‘Why? With Hannibal Buress.’

Theo is known for his popular podcast, ‘This Past Weekend,’ which features engaging conversations with comedians, musicians, and personalities from various fields. The podcast has lately been highlighted for featuring key political figures in the lead-up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election, including President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Read More: Edgar Ramírez and Emilia Clarke to Star in Drake Doremus’ ‘Next Life’