Edgar Ramírez and Emilia Clarke to Star in Drake Doremus’ ‘Next Life’

Drake Doremus has found the leads for his next sci-fi feature! The Cinemaholic has learned that Edgar Ramírez and Emilia Clarke will star in the film ‘Next Life.’ The cast, crew, and filming details have yet to be revealed. The Sliding Doors-esque drama follows a young woman who explores two alternate realities, one with the mysterious stranger she meets on a train and one with her long-time ex-boyfriend.

Edgar Ramírez is a prolific Venezuelan actor known for his portrayal of fashion designer Gianni Versace in the second season of the FX miniseries ‘American Crime Story,’ titled ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace,’ and terrorist Carlos the Jackal in the Canal+ biographical miniseries ‘Carlos.’ His notable film credits include Luis Rojas in Simon Kinberg’s spy thriller ‘The 255,’ Aguirre in Jaume Collet-Serra’s adventure comedy ‘Jungle Cruise,’ Rene Gonzalez in Olivier Assayas’ crime drama ‘Wasp Network,’ and Michael Acosta in Stephen Gaghan’s crime drama ‘Gold,’ based on 1997 Bre-X mining scandal. His small-screen appearances include Dr. Paulo Macchiarrini in the Peacock crime drama ‘Dr. Death,’ Mike Valentine in the Netflix series ‘Florida Man,’ and Detective Joe Mendoza in the HBO crime drama ‘The Undoing.’ We last saw him as Atlas in the action-adventure comedy film ‘Borderlands,’ based on the popular eponymous video game series.

Emilia Clarke has notable romantic movies to her name, including Sophie Barthes’ ‘The Pod Generation,’ Paul Feig’s ‘Last Christmas’ and Thea Sharrock’s ‘Me Before You. Among her many popular portrayals, she is best known as Qi’ra from ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and Sarah Connor from ‘Terminator Genisys.’ She was last seen as G’iah, a Skrull, in the Disney+ miniseries ‘Secret Invasion.’

Drake Doremus is known for directing the sci-fi romantic film ‘Equals,’ starring Nicholas Hoult and Kristen Stewart, which takes place in a dystopian world where emotions are considered a disease. His other notable directorial credits include another sci-fi romance film ‘Zoe,’ starring Ewan McGregor and Léa Seydoux, the romantic film ‘Like Crazy,’ starring Anton Yelchin and Felicity Jones, and the Shailene Woodley-starrer romance ‘Endings, Beginnings.’

