Adrian Grenier and Virginia Gardner to Star in Jon D. Wagner’s ‘Help Me’

Jon D. Wagner is returning to the realm of horror with two familiar faces! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Adrian Grenier and Virginia Gardner will star in the feature film ‘Help Me.’ The project will start filming in Hamilton and Cincinnati, Ohio, on an undisclosed date. David Garrett and Stacey Miller wrote the screenplay for the film. The plot follows an aimless millennial and her straight-laced best friend who attend a self-help seminar, only to end up trapped in an abandoned office building in the company of a psychopath with a vendetta against their entire generation.

Grenier is renowned for portraying Vincent Chase in HBO’s comedy-drama series ‘Entourage,’ which chronicles the lives of a group of actors as they try to make it big in Hollywood. He also played Nate, the boyfriend of Anne Hathaway’s Andy, in David Frankel’s sensational film ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ The actor was last seen as Sean McAllister in Ally Walker’s comedy ‘Far More,’ which follows a fashion designer returning to his hometown for a family reunion after a long time.

Grenier starred as Nick Brewer in Netflix’s thriller miniseries ‘Clickbait,’ which explores the dark side of social media. Among his other notable credits are Steven C. Miller’s crime movie ‘Marauders‘ and Doug Ellin’s comedy film ‘Entourage,’ a sequel to the HBO series.

Gardner was last seen opposite Dylan Sprouse in Roger Kumble’s romantic-comedy duology ‘Beautiful Disaster’ and ‘Beautiful Wedding.’ Her prominent credits include Shiloh in Scott Mann’s survival film ‘Fall,’ Vicky in Gordon Green’s horror film ‘Halloween,’ and Christina Raskin in Dean Israelite’s found footage movie ‘Project Almanac.’ As far as the small screen is concerned, she is known for playing the superhero Karolina Dean in the Hulu original series ‘Marvel’s Runaways,’ set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Wagner’s directorial credits include ‘Cabin Girl’ and ‘The Anniversary at Shallow Creek.’ He was part of the production department of M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ Kurt Russell’s Western drama ‘Bone Tomahawk,’ and the 2018 slasher flick ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night.’ Garrett wrote and produced the talk show ‘Off the Grid with Harris & Dave’ and the series ‘Making a Scene with James Franco.’ Miller previously penned Justin Kelly’s ‘I Am Michael’ and James Franco’s ‘Tenn.’

Recent films shot in Cincinnati include the Netflix drama ‘Shirley,’ ‘Red Right Hand,’ and ‘The Bikeriders.’ ‘The Bikeriders’ was also partially shot in Hamilton, along with ‘Dark Waters.’

