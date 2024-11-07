10 Movies Like Meet Me Next Christmas

Netflix’s ‘Meet Me Next Christmas‘ tells the story of a woman’s adventures through New York as she undertakes a series of chaotic errands that may lead her to her true love. Last Christmas, Layla met the charming James at an airport lounge, where the duo made a promise to see each other again in a year. Nevertheless, her chance at romance is foiled when she realizes the Pentatonix concert — where she is supposed to meet James — is already sold out. Consequently, in a bid to bring her meet-cute to fruition, Layla contacts a concierge service to help her track down last-minute concert tickets.

As a result, Layla meets Teddy, the concierge who accompanies the woman on her quest. Nonetheless, fate might just have something different in store for the Pentatonix fan. The romantic comedy movie has all the charms of a compelling Holiday tale, full of magic, music, and a manic rush through the streets of New York. Therefore, if the film has enchanted you with the spirit of romance, we’ve curated the perfect list of movies similar to ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ that you should add to your list!

10. Our Little Secret (2024)

Stephen Herek’s ‘Our Little Secret’ is a holiday rom-com full of compelling disorder and haywire antics. Avery visits her boyfriend, Cameron’s family, for the holidays, hoping to make an excellent first impression on the bunch. Nonetheless, the idea comes crashing down once she realizes that Cameron’s sister, Cassie, has also invited her boyfriend, Logan. As it turns out, Logan happens to be Avery’s ex, whose proposal she turned down years ago. However, rather than facing the awkward situation, the exes agree to keep their familiarity a secret, which leads to expected trouble. ‘Our Little Secret’ shares a penchant for the same chaos that ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ presents in its tale. Therefore, this film is for you if you’re looking for something refreshingly out-of-the-box.

9. A Christmas Inheritance (2017)

Directed by Ernie Barbarash, ‘A Christmas Inheritance’ is a comedy-drama with a dash of romance that presents the story of a transformational journey. Ellen Langford is a socialite heiress who likes to spend her time partying and making bad choices. Therefore, she finds herself at a crossroads with her father, Jim, who begins doubting his daughter’s ability to take over his company as the next CEO. In order to prove her worth, Ellen has to travel to Jim’s hometown on a budget to deliver a letter to his ex-business partner, Zeke. Inevitably, the trip ends up bringing something more into Ellen’s life than her simple inheritance. It is sure to attract the attention of people who enjoy the adventure-driven aspect of Layla’s story in ‘Meet Me Next Christmas.’ Although the film swaps out New York for a small town, each pitstop in Ellen’s story remains equally as chaotic.

8. Holidate (2020)

‘Holidate‘ is a romantic comedy film directed by John Whitesell that covers multiple bases when it comes to the Holiday season. The film centers around Sloanne and Jackson, two individuals who are sick of their perpetual singleness, which is pointedly highlighted during the holidays. Thus, they strike up a deal to be each other’s “fake dates” for the holidays—from Christmas and Halloween to St. Patrick’s Day— to make life a little easier.

Nonetheless, despite their shared distaste for romantic cliches, the pair find themselves on a dangerous path as their “friends-with-benefits” deal offers an unplanned resolution. ‘Holidate’ is the ultimate choice for fans of the Holiday rom-com genre who are down for some hijinks that lead to wholesome conclusions. Therefore, if your favorite part of ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ was its expectedly unexpected surprises, you should give this film a try.

7. Christmas With You (2022)

Gabriela Tagliavini’s ‘Christmas With You’ is a film about an unlikely Christmas romance that takes one by surprise. Angelina Costa is a renowned musician on the edge of creative burnout. Consequently, in an effort to reconnect with her fans, she undertakes a trip to a small town to meet Cristina, a tween whose Christmas wish is to meet the pop star. However, after a snowstorm, Angelina’s stay in town extends, leading her to spend more time with Cristina’s family, including her single father, Miguel, a high school music teacher.

Therefore, as sparks unexpectedly fly over a shared piano, Angelina finds more than what she has been looking for. Angelina and Miguel’s impromptu love story comes with more than its fair share of troubles—something Layla from ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ would be able to relate to. As such, if you have a soft spot for fate’s plans that come without warning, you might like ‘Christmas With You.’

6. A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013)

‘A Very Merry Mix-Up’ is a romantic comedy film that sets its premise on a mistake that might just end up changing lives. Shortly after her engagement to Will Mitchum, Alice Chapman travels to her fiance’s hometown to meet his in-laws for Christmas. Her trip—taken ahead of Will’s scheduled arrival—ends up spelling a disaster through lost luggage and a damaged phone. Still, she manages to arrive in time to spend the holidays with the Mitchums.

However, everyone is in for a surprise once they learn that Alice has actually ended up at the wrong Mitchums family’s house. Even so, all hope doesn’t have to be lost for Alice to have a romantic Christmas. Alice and Layla from ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ both spend the majority of the film convincing themselves they’re in love with someone, only to realize a different truth by the end. Therefore, the former’s chaotic Holiday season will appeal to fans of the other film.

5. Single All the Way (2021)

Directed by Michael Mayer, ‘Single All the Way‘ is for people who enjoy romances that are built on top of a solid friendship. The film follows two best friends, Peter and Nick, who decide to fake a relationship as a way to appeal to Peter’s family for the Holiday season. Even though this brings the pair to Peter’s house together, before they can set up their rouse, his mother sets Peter up on a blind date with James. This creates unexpected complications as Peter’s family notices the feelings Nick may or may not have been harboring for his long-time best friend. ‘Single All the Way’ features the same focus on hopeless romance that ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ consistently roots for. Thus, the inadvertent love triangle Peter shoes himself in will remain reminiscent of Layla’s story in the latter film.

4. Once Upon a Holiday (2015)

Directed by James Head, ‘Once Upon a Holiday’ presents a fun-filled adventure in New York City that paves the path to romance. The Hallmark original revolves around Katie, a princess who is unhappy with her life of royal responsibilities. As a result, she finds a way to sneak away into the city over Christmas to dip her toes into the real world. While on this venture, Katie’s path crosses with Jack Langdon, a kind New York resident who agrees to show her around the town. ‘Once Upon a Holiday’ is the perfect rom-com for fans whose favorite aspect of ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ came from Layla and Teddy’s wild expeditions across the city that never sleeps. Naturally, as Katie and Jack embark on their own—muted but just as romantic—trip, they’re bound to remind viewers of the former couple.

3. Irish Wish (2024)

Starring Lindsay Lohan as the lead, Janeen Damian’s ‘Irish Wish’ is a whimsical film in which unexpected romance unfolds at a wedding in scenic Ireland. Madeline “Maddie” Kelly is hopelessly in love with her boss, Paul Kennedy, the author for whom she serves as a ghostwriter. However, instead of falling for her as she had hoped, Paul falls for her childhood best friend, Emma. As such, Maddie finds herself attending the couple’s destination wedding as the bridesmaid-to-be. Fortunately, a strange encounter with a magical bench transports her into a new reality where the stars have aligned to make her Paul’s future bride.

Nevertheless, after Maddie’s paths cross with James Thomas — the photographer for the wedding, she can’t help but second-guess her wish. Much like ‘Meet Me Next Christmas,’ this film is also about searching for the picture-perfect romance only to be whisked off your feet by an unexpected true love. Consequently, if the unforeseen chemistry between Layla and Teddy has left you searching for a similar love triangle, this is the film for you.

2. Love Hard (2021)

‘Love Hard,’ a Hernán Jiménez rom-com, is the ideal Christmas film about finding love in unexpected places. The story revolves around Natalie, a hopeless romantic with the worst luck in love. Therefore, things begin to look up once she comes across Josh, a dreamboat from a New York village. After weeks of long phone calls, she decides to surprise the man with a visit to his hometown. However, she’s in for a rude awakening as she discovers that Josh is actually a catfish who has been using his friend Tag’s photos in hopes of righting his equally unlucky love life.

Regardless, as Josh promises to set Natalie up with his friend, Tag, she might just find another shot at love. ‘Love Hard’ and ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ share the premise of two protagonists embarking on an adventure to help further a different romance—only to be pleasantly surprised by what’s right in front of them. As such, if you enjoyed the dynamic between Layla and Teddy, you’re bound to grow enamored with Natalie and Josh’s dynamic.

1. A Christmas Detour (2015)

Ron Oliver’s holiday film ‘A Christmas Detour’ is the ideal next-watch for people captivated by the idea of an airport meet-cute in ‘Meet Me Next Christmas.’ Paige Summerland, an optimist when it comes to love, is flying out to meet her fiance, Jack Collins, and his family for Christmas. However, a snowstorm ends up rerouting her flight, resulting in unexpected time spent with Dylan MacKenzie, her seat-neighbor turned unexpected road trip partner. As the trip comes to an end, Paige finds herself with a tough decision to make. From an airport meet-cute to a love triangle and an unexpected route taken in love, ‘A Christmas Detour’ has all the elements that define the central romance in ‘Meet Me Next Christmas.’ Consequently, this film is bound to become a favorite for fans of the latter.

