The Later Daters Season 1: Where Are They Now?

‘The Later Daters’ is a Netflix reality TV show that follows six Atlanta-based singles over the age of 55 who drip their toes back into the dating pool. Logan Ury, a behavior expert and dating coach, guides them through this process of meeting their match in the era of dating apps through a series of blind date set-ups. Thus, with Ury’s professional help as well as the love and support of their friends and families, these Golden singles find the perfect opportunities to put themselves out there and take a chance at romance. From the animal lover and passionate football fan Suzanne to Pam, who lives outside of Atlanta and lives life to the fullest—each central personality within the show brings something unique to the table that easily catches the audience’s attention.

Suzanne Doty is Enjoying Semi-Retirement With Her Family

Suzanne Doty met the love of her life, Chris, in the early 90s and shared twenty-seven years of blissful marriage with him until his tragic passing in 2019. In the aftermath of such a great loss, Suzanne focused on her career as an Optometrist with her own established practice. Eventually, she decided to sell her 17-year-old practice in 2020 and entered retirement. Nonetheless, she soon realized how much she missed her work and inevitably returned to work part-time. Today, she continues to work at Target Optical, where she greatly enjoys carrying on her practice.

Suzanne owns two homes, one in Gainesville, Georgia—her hometown— and another in Charleston, South Carolina. Consequently, she remains a dual resident in both cities. Before throwing her hat in the ring with ‘The Later Daters,’ the Optometrist hadn’t been on a date in 32 years. However, she met three charming gentlemen as she put herself out there, re-learning the art of dating in the modern world. Ultimately, she found her match with Avery Rodts, a financial advisor. Even though Avery isn’t a Bulldogs fan like Suzanne—instead supporting the Alabama Crimson Tide—the couple’s instant chemistry was undeniable.

As such, Suzanne and Avery ended up in a relationship and are presumably still going strong. Thus, the Optometrist seems to be living her best life with a satisfying career and strong relationships. Recently, she celebrated Thanksgiving with her clan, including her three children, Allison, Austyn, and Alex—along with her beloved pets. As per her social media accounts, Suzanne, at 64, remains an adamant supporter of the Bulldogs football team.

Anise Mastin is Undertaking New Adventures

Dr. Anise Mastin came onto ‘The Later Daters’ after 20 years of exiting the dating game. Although her first few blind dates didn’t lead anywhere, she eventually found a charming romance with Willie Cooper, a Government K-9 Specialist. The couple continued dating for a few months after their initial meeting, during which Anise even met her partner’s mother, establishing connections with his family. However, since then, Anise and Willie seem to have kept their relationship under wraps despite their respective social media presence. Alternatively, Anise continues to flourish in her career and personal life, regularly sharing updates with her followers online.

Currently, Anise is the vice president of SAP and serves as the ISBN general manager for integrated marketing programs at the company. The former Google employee is also a life coach and a celebrated community leader in Atlanta, Georgia, where she currently resides. She’s also a vocal advocate for Breast Cancer awareness and raises funds for Georgia Alliance for Breast Cancer through the yearly It’s the Journey walk. Alternatively, Anise is also tapping into her adventurous side in her personal life. Recently, she took a trip to Iceland in October to celebrate a close friend’s birthday. On the trip, she and her friends took in various cultural and natural sites the country offers. Recently, she also met up with Lori Hanford, a fellow participant on the show.

Lori Hanford, A.K.A., Rich Auntie Lori is Thriving

Entering ‘The Later Daters,’ Lori Hanford knew what she wanted from dating in her late 50s: a partner to spend her life with. However, between her previous divorce and the following fifteen years as a single individual, she had some issues opening up while balancing her demanding career with a love life. Even though the dates Lori went on ended up being futile, she gained a new perspective on dating and learned more about her wants. Nonetheless, despite her strong online presence, she prefers to live out her private life behind the camera.

Therefore, even though there aren’t many updates about Lori’s dating life, her career continues to excel in the public eye. Lori is a celebrity media correspondent for ATL+ Magazine and can often be spotted at various red-carpet events. Recently, in the month of November, she attended the Rose out of Concrete Fundraiser Fashion Show and the Same House Impact event. Furthermore, she was even featured on the cover of ATL+ Magazine in October 2024. Outside of her work in media, Lori is also a Student Engagement and Behavior Coach for her school district.

Lori’s work with the kids as an educator remains her most treasured passion. In November, she participated in Career Day for Tucker Middle School. The same month, she also welcomed basketball teacher Josh Powell as a speaker. Excitingly enough, her dedicated efforts were acknowledged during award season when she won multiple awards at The Dekalb County School District’s Annual Academy Of Educational Excellence event. Thus, Lori seems to be prospering in both realms of her career. Meanwhile, she also continues to remain close to her family, supporting her children, Sean and Kennede, in their respective endeavors.

Nate Brown is Enjoying the NFL Football Season

Logan Ury’s expert guidance helped George “Nate” Brown find Michelle Lamb, an actress with whom he instantly clicked. Nonetheless, their relationship fizzled out soon enough due to differences in personalities. Still, the experience taught the army veteran a few things about establishing connections and shedding his past trust issues. In the aftermath of his participation in ‘The Later Daters,’ Nate has further spoken out about the nuances of dating, specifically for him as a veteran with a disability.

In November 2023, he did an interview with Fox News about the same, divulging his thoughts on the matter. He opened up about how he likes to keep his circle close—which includes his ex-turned-co-parenting partner, Jackie. As such, Nate is very involved in the upbringing of his two daughters, Jasmine and Mycah, the latter of whom celebrated her graduation with her father earlier in the summer. As for Nate’s professional life, he continues to work in the security industry, dedicating himself to hard work in the office. In his off-time, Nate likes to follow Football and has been attending various NFL games for the Atlanta Falcons.

Pam Marriott Land is Optimistic About Finding Love Again

Pam Marriott Land had already found love in her life multiple times by the time she started dating again in her 70s. In the 1970s, while Pam worked as an air hostess, she found a whirlwind romance with Stephen “Steve” Marriott, an English musician who was a part of the rock band Humble Pie. She had two children with Steve and had enjoyed a pleasant, adventurous marriage for more than a decade. Nevertheless, by 1989, Steve had remarried his third wife after separating from Pam—a fact the air hostess claims she didn’t know until he sent their son a postcard from his honeymoon.

By then, Pam had moved on as well with her second husband, William “Will” Land. The couple built a life together in Georgia, where they lived a little outside Atlanta. Unfortunately, Will passed away in 2008. Pam has continued to remain single for the years since, living on her own with her granddaughter, Zoe. However, her experience with ‘The Later Daters’ opened her up to new experiences. Now, she continues to search for a special connection with someone who can remain her companion in the coming years. Recently, she discussed her dating life in an interview with Fox News.

Greg Seems to Prefer a Life Out of The Public Eye

After two divorces and a few failed attempts at online dating, Greg was apprehensive about re-entering the dating scene in his mid-60s. Still, as he came into ‘The Later Daters,’ he was ready to give love another chance. After allowing Logan Ury to guide him through the process, he learned the significance of having a new perspective and an open mind. Even so, none of his blind dates quite pan out. Since his participation in the show, the construction business owner has returned to his private life in Atlanta, where he lives with his two sons, Ryan and Kyle. However, little update is available about his life since he seems to prefer a private life without any evident public social media profiles. As he continues his search for love, Greg looks forward to a companion who can share his family values.

Read More: Nate and Michelle: Is The Later Daters Duo Still Together?