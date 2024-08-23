Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘The Man with the Bag’ Starts Filming in New York in December

The Empire State will welcome two action heavyweights later this year! The filming of the heist movie ‘The Man with the Bag’ will start in New York on December 13 and conclude on March 20, 2025. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson headline the film, which is directed by Adam Shankman with a screenplay by Allan Rice.

The plot revolves around Santa (Schwarzenegger), who seeks the help of a charming thief named Vance (Ritchson) to find his magical bag of gifts. After being released from prison, the latter tries to leave his past behind and spend a peaceful Christmas with his loved ones. Santa’s encounter with him makes the thief team up with his daughter and a group of misfit elves to pull off a heist to save Christmas.

Schwarzenegger’s recent credits include ‘Agent State Farm’ and ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten.’ He headlines Netflix’s action thriller ‘FUBAR,’ in which he plays Luke Brenner, a CIA agent nearing retirement who uncovers a family secret and gets pulled back into action for one final mission. The actor also appeared as James Hook in ‘Iron Mask.’ His most recent feature is ‘Terminator: Dark Fate,’ the sixth installment in the ‘Terminator’ franchise and a sequel to his iconic films, ‘The Terminator’ and ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day.’

Ritchson recently took on the role of Anders Lassen in ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,’ a film about a select group of British soldiers tasked with carrying out covert missions against German forces during World War II. He also starred in ‘Ordinary Angels,’ a film inspired by the true story of a hairdresser who mobilizes an entire community to help a widowed father save his critically ill daughter. Ritchson is also well-known for headlining Prime Video’s ‘Reacher‘ as Jack Reacher, an ex-military policeman who travels from town to town solving crimes and delivering his form of justice.

Shankman recently directed several episodes of Hulu’s comedy series ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ He also helmed the film ‘Disenchanted,’ which takes place fifteen years after Giselle’s “happily ever after,” as she questions her happiness, causing chaos in both the real world and Andalasia. Additionally, the filmmaker directed ‘What Men Want,’ a movie about a woman working in a male-dominated sports agency who suddenly gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts, giving her an unexpected advantage in her career.

New York has recently served as the backdrop for high-profile projects such as ‘It Ends with Us‘ and ‘A Quiet Place: Day One.’

