Netflix’s ‘The Mosquito Bowl’ Starts Filming in Australia in August

The Land Down Under will soon be the base for Netflix’s next World War project! The filming of the World War II drama ‘The Mosquito Bowl’ will take place in Australia. The Netflix film, which will begin production in August this year, will be helmed by Peter Berg. It stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Galitzine, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis. Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay from Buzz Bissinger’s bestselling non-fiction novel ‘The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II.’

The story is set after the attack by the Japanese on Pearl Harbor and centers on the top college football stars of America who set aside their fame to enlist in the United States Marine Corps for the invasion of Okinawa. When the trash-talking between the 4th and 29th regiments over who had the better football team peaks, a football game is held, which later came to be known as the “Mosquito Bowl.” Of the 65 players in the “bowl,” 15 would be killed at Okinawa. The film tells the story of the players and the loss of innocence.

Bill Skarsgård has portrayed a variety of roles in the last few years. These include Eddie Barrish, a thief who gets locked inside a car, in the thriller ‘Locked,’ the vampire Count Orlok in the gothic horror movie ‘Nosferatu,’ undead vigilate Eric Draven in the supernatural action thriller ‘The Crow,’ and the hateful Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4.’ We also saw him as Swedish criminal Clark Olofsson in the Netflix series ‘Clark,’ and the mysterious Kid in the Hulu horor series ‘Castle Rock.’

Nicholas Galitzine was recently seen as Hayes in the Prime Video rom-com ‘The Idea of You,’ co-starring Anne Hathaway. Before that, we saw him as Prince Henry in Prime Video’s ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ Jeff in the queer comedy movie ‘Bottoms,’ and Luke in Netflix’s ‘Purple Hearts.’ As far as television is concerned, he played George Villiers in the Starz historical drama series ‘Mary & George,’ which explores the complex relationship between George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham, and James VI and I. In the Netflix fantasy horror series ‘Chambers,’ which follows a woman with personality traits, Galitzine played Elliot Lefevre.

Ray Nicholson, son of Jack Nicholson, played Paul Hudson in the horror flick ‘Smile 2,’ a performance that earned him considerable recognition. In the horror comedy movie ‘Borderline,’ he played Paul Duerson, an obsessed fan of a pop star. We also saw him as Simon Greenly, a bank robber, in the action comedy movie ‘Novocaine,’ co-starring Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder. Among his TV show appearances, the most notable are Ray Hall in Prime Video’s ‘Panic’ and Hallorann, a SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Originals) prospect, in FX’s ‘Mayans M.C.’

Tom Francis is a fresh face in the industry but has earned a reputation on the stages of the West End and Broadway. He played Clayton Angevine in the Netflix psychological thriller series ‘You.’

