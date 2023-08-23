The Princess Diaries 3 Plot Details: A Coming-of-Age Story of a Biracial Teen

‘The Princess Diaries 3,’ the third film in Disney’s ‘The Princess Diaries’ film series, reportedly revolves around a biracial teen who discovers that she is the half-sister of Mia Thermopolis, the Princess of Genovia. Upon learning the same, she travels to Genovia to live among her royal relatives. The film is expected to be a coming-of-age film with a “high-school-aged” lead. Disney hasn’t yet announced who will play the protagonist. The original film revolves around Mia, a shy American who confronts the need to decide whether she wants to rule a European kingdom or renounce the throne that belongs to her.

The third film is penned by Aadrita Mukerji, who is known for writing the episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s action series ‘Reacher,’ The CW’s superhero series ‘Supergirl,’ and CBS’s action series ‘Scorpion.’ Her credits also include an episode of NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘The Endgame.’ Mukerji served as a producer of ‘Reacher’ and co-executive producer of ‘Quantum Leap’ as well.

Although Anne Hathaway, who plays the protagonist Mia in the first two films, hasn’t officially joined the film’s cast, she may feature in the same. “I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it. If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews [who plays Clarisse Renaldi] involved, I think we would make it work,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. When asked about the development of the new film, Hathaway said, “It’s a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things.”

Julie Andrews, however, may not return for the third film. “I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible,” the actress told Access Hollywood. “It was talked about very shortly after [the second sequel] came out, but it’s now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run,” she added.

Disney hasn’t yet announced who will be at the helm of the film. The first two movies in the film series were directed by Garry Marshall, who passed away in July 2016. However, Debra Martin Chase, who co-produced the first two films, is producing the third film. Her credits as a producer include Denzel Washington-starrer ‘The Preacher’s Wife’ and Queen Latifah-starrer ‘Just Wright.’ Melissa Stack, who wrote Cameron Diaz-starrer ‘The Other Woman’ and Disney+’s fantasy film ‘Godmothered,’ serves as an executive producer. The production of the film may begin after the conclusion of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Read More: Best Coming-of-Age Movies on Netflix