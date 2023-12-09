The Sacrifice Game Ending, Explained: Why Did Samantha Kill Maisie?

The satanic holiday film, ‘The Sacrifice Game,’ follows a group of criminals out on a killing spree whose plans threaten the lives of two teenage girls at a boarding school on Christmas Eve. While neither Samantha nor Clara are pleased to be spending the holidays stuck in school away from their families, their teacher, Rose Tanner, attempts to make the best of a bad situation. Nevertheless, her efforts sour easily when the infamous Christmas Killers, under the leadership of Jude and Maisie, knock on their school doors to fulfill their demonic cult ritual, which is sure to end in a bloodbath. Thus, as Samantha and Clara’s lives take a drastic turn, revealing unknown secrets of the past, it’s bound to capture the viewers’ attention and leave them wondering about the characters’ destinies. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Sacrifice Game Plot Synopsis

On December 22, 1971, the group of criminals, dubbed the Christmas Killers, wreaked havoc over a town with their killing sprees, targeting married couples and leaving their houses covered in sigils drawn from their own blood. The news quickly reaches the Blackvale School For Girls, where students theorize and wonder about the killers set loose in their town, much to the chagrin of their teachers. Yet, through the chaos, one of the young students, Samantha, faces a problem of her own after her father informs her she will be spending Christmas at the school.

Therefore, by the time December 24 rolls around, Samantha is left alone with the perpetual social outcast, Clara, who never seems to leave the school for any occasion. Despite the day’s bleak turn of events, the girls’ teacher, Rose, decides to maintain the holiday spirit. As a result, she sends Samantha to the basement to retrieve ingredients for a pie. The trip makes Samantha’s paths cross with Clara. The two bond tentatively as the former tells the other girl about her mother’s death, which resulted in her father’s growing neglect.

Meanwhile, Jude and his gang, the killers, attack a priest, carving out a patch of his skin that holds a peculiar birthmark. However, as they drive and accidentally run over a reindeer, it attracts a police officer’s attention. Once the officer spots the patch of human skin in their possession, their interaction results in an altercation that leaves the officer dead and the gang’s driver, Doug, injured. Consequently, Maisie, a former Blackvale alumni, steers her gang to the school in search of first aid.

Although Rose is reluctant to help out Jude and the others from the start, their intimidating attitude leaves no room for argument. Still, Rose, Samantha, and Clara try to escape from their clutches only to be caught and tied up in the dining room as hostages. Worse yet, the gang’s fourth member, Grant, manages to snag Jimmy as well upon his return to the school. At the table, Jude ruthlessly and gleefully kills Jimmy, but only after revealing his intentions to propose to Rose as salt in the woman’s wound.

Eventually, under the Christmas tree, Jude reveals his gang’s grand plan of summoning a demon. In Maisie’s childhood, while she was at Blackvale, she found a forbidden book with a demon summoning ritual and still possesses the page detailing the steps. As such, the gang has been going around town collecting the skin from the people with the birthmarks, a key component of their ritual. For the same reason, Jude drags Rose into his satanic circle and sacrifices her, which offers up the blood of an innocent.

Yet, even though the gang has followed all the rules, no demon makes an appearance. As a result, Maisie and Jude retract to the school’s basement to find the original book and see where they went wrong. Their departure allows Samantha and Clara a small window to save their lives as the latter girl manipulates Doug into leaving the room in search of some alcohol. Similarly, she also has a peculiar hold over Grant, whom she compels to do her bidding.

Thus, Clara frees Samantha from the killers’ hold and instructs her to flee while she stays behind. Simultaneously, a frenzy takes over Jude, who turns deliriously violent toward Maisie until the woman pulls a knife on him. As the man leaves his comrade to her own devices, she and Doug look through the ancient texts and learn that they have mistaken the ritual to be one about summoning a demon. Instead, they have just performed the steps to an unbinding spell that would set free the demon who is already present within the school walls.

The Sacrifice Game Ending: Who Is The Demon?

Even though Jude and his gang were mistaken in thinking they were summoning a demon through their ritual, they weren’t wrong about the blood magic’s connection to the demon. Only, instead of inviting a demon to be bound to their wishes, the ritual works toward setting a demon free from the confines of a previously cast binding spell. As it would turn out, the Blackvale School has long since sheltered a bounded demon: Clara Alden.

Maisie realizes the same after spotting the girl’s familiar face in a yearbook that dates back almost a decade. Likewise, upon further inspection, the woman learns that Clara has been a student at the school for years, undying and unageing. As such, she figures out that the kid is the real demon who has been confined to the school grounds. Moreover, Maisie’s ritual has just brought about the commencement of the spell that will ultimately set Clara free.

For the same reason, Clara is able to manipulate Grant, a war veteran, by preying on his survivor’s guilt to get him under her own control. Similarly, she sends Jude into a frenzy that, paired with his mounting ego, leads him to believe he is the actual vessel for the demon. However, even though Clara can use her powers within the school, she won’t really be free until the gang finishes the ritual’s final sacrifice: the blood of the guilty.

Does Clara Escape From The School?

Once Maisie and the others realize that Clara is the real demon and has been manipulating them from the start to ensure her own freedom, the girl wastes no time and holds them hostage. Consequently, the Christmas Killers end up getting a taste of their own medicine once Clara straps them across the dining table in a recreation of their misdemeanors toward Rose and Samantha. Decades ago, the townspeople used to worship Clara for all her demonic powers until their wishes backfired and led to a fire in the mines that set the town aflame.

Since the incident, the townsfolk used blood magic to bind Clara to the Blackvale school and moved on from their own satanic cult by blaming the fire on fabricated witches. Therefore, all Clara wants now is freedom from her childish form and the school’s confinements. In order to do so, the demon needs the blood of the guilty, sacrificed by their own hands. Consequently, she uses her hold on Grant to reap sacrifices from the gang, including his own blood, Doug’s fingers, and Jude’s ears.

In the end, Maisie’s sacrifice remains the final piece. However, the woman manages to talk Grant into sparing her life. Yet, since the man is torn between Clara and Maisie’s hold over him, he ends up taking his own life to escape the torment. As such, a final showdown remains between the demon and the woman. That is until Samantha returns with an axe to defend her friend, only to find a puzzling scene.

After Clara set the other girl free, Samantha rushed to the school’s security booth to call the local authorities. Even though they told her to flee from the scene, the girl remains reluctant to leave her friend behind to die. As such, Samantha returns for Clara in a bold show of courageousness. However, the same ends up distracting Clara enough that Maisie escapes from her hold. Although the demon tries to track her down, Samantha’s demands for answers get in Clara’s way.

As such, Maisie almost makes it out of the School’s grounds, away from Clara’s reach. As a result, an enraged Clara turns to Samantha. For Clara, humans have brought nothing but trouble by entrapping her and then bullying her during her imprisonment in the Girls’ School. Therefore, the demon is confused about Samantha’s return. Yet, Samantha insists she returned for Clara because she is her friend. As a result, Clara asks Samantha to prove she cares by freeing her from her predicament.

Why Does Samantha Help Clara?

In the end, Maisie’s sacrifice remains the only thing standing between Clara and her freedom. Yet, Samantha’s intervention stops the demon from claiming the final soul that would set her free. For the most part, the girl is only confused about the rapid change of events. The last time Samantha was inside the school, Maisie and her gang were the bad guys, endangering her and her friends’ lives. Nevertheless, now it seems Clara is the greater evil the gang had been seeking out. More puzzling yet, instead of causing evil havoc, Clara seems only interested in killing the Christmas Killers.

Therefore, once Samantha learns about Clara’s past and all that she has had to endure, the girl can’t help but feel bad for the demon. In the time that the two girls spent together before Christmas took a grave turn, Samantha had grown close enough to Clara to consider her a friend. Furthermore, despite her demonic intentions, Clara still set Samantha free when she got the chance, unwilling to spill her blood. As such, a bond forms between the two girls.

As a result, Samantha realizes that killing Maisie is a small price to pay to showcase the authenticity of their friendship with Clara. Even though Maisie is the one being hunted at the moment, she has done her fair share of wrongdoings. The woman killed in Clara’s name to achieve power and fame and spilled the blood of numerous innocent people. Meanwhile, Clara remained dormant inside the school without using her powers for evil, even when the other kids bullied her.

Thus, Samantha decides that between Maisie’s life and Clara’s freedom, the latter is much more significant. As a result, Samantha sends her axe flying at the woman’s head right before she can escape from the school. Consequently, the ritual concludes and grants Clara her freedom. In the early morning light, the police arrive on the scene, marking the time for Clara’s departure.

However, instead of leaving the other girl alone, Clara asks if Samantha wants to abandon the school with her. Samantha’s family life is already falling apart at the seams due to her mother’s death. Furthermore, Clara has been the first genuine connection the girl has made in a while. Not to mention, Samantha cared for Clara enough to kill for her. For the same reason, Samantha leaves her old life behind and chooses to stay with Clara.

