The Teacher Renewed for Season 3 at Channel 5

Channel 5 has finally renewed its 4-part crime anthology series ‘The Teacher’ for its third season! Filming will take place in the Basque Country, Spain, between summer and September this year. Creators Barunka O’Shaughnessy and Mike Benson will return as head writers, with Dominic Leclerc returning as the director.

Season 1 follows Jenna Garvey(Sheridan Smith), a secondary school teacher, who is accused and arrested for having sex with a minor student named Kyle (Samuel Bottomley). She doesn’t remember anything about the night in question, as she was drunk. As the season proceeds, it is revealed that the real culprit is a guy named Brian (Ian Puleston-Davies), who was seeing Jenna’s colleague Pauline (Cecilia Noble), and is, in fact, Arnold Cleary, a former colleague of Jenna. She had reported him for inappropriate conduct with a student when both were teaching in another school. Arnold was arrested for the allegation, and he has come back for revenge. He thus manipulated Kyle to ruin Jenna’s life. Season 1 ends with the revelation of the truth and a final confrontation between Jenna and Arnold, after which the latter takes his own life by jumping in front of a speeding car.

Season 2 follows Dani Oxley (Kara Tointon), an English teacher whose passion-deprived marriage leads her to have an affair with her colleague Jimmy Spencer (Will Mellor). When the two get away to spend intimate moments during a school trip, a student named Zac Webster (Cal O’Driscoll) goes missing. As clues begin to reveal themselves, Dani lies during the investigation to keep her affair a secret. The finale reveals that Zac was killed by a girl named Sienna (Joni Morris), his best friend, who had been manipulated by Jimmy, the father of Sienna’s unborn baby. Zac had seen the two being intimate and threatened to expose the secret. Jimmy even wanted Sienna to have an abortion, but she didn’t, which is why he killed her.

Since ‘The Teacher’ is an anthology series, it remains to be seen who is in the new cast of season 3 or whether they bring back familiar faces. As for the location, the Basque Country in Spain is a new filming location for the show, since Season 1 is shot in Ireland and Season 2 in Hungary. Other shows filmed in the Basque Country include ‘La Fortuna,’ ‘Revival,’ and ‘En haute mer.’

