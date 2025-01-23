The Terminal List Season 2 Starts Filming in Toronto and Washington DC in Q1 2025

James Reece will head to unfamiliar grounds for his new adventures! The filming of the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Terminal List’ will start in Toronto, Ontario, and Washington, DC, in the first quarter of 2025. David DiGilio continues to serve as the head writer of the show based on Jack Carr’s bestselling eponymous novel series.

The first season concludes with Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt) embarking on a bloody path of vengeance, avenging the deaths of his family and SEAL team. After uncovering a sinister conspiracy involving Capstone Industries, he systematically eliminates those responsible, including Steve Horn (Jai Courtney) and Secretary of Defense Lorraine Hartley (Jeanne Tripplehorn). With a brain tumor looming over him and his name added to the FBI’s most-wanted list, Reece flees the country on a fishing boat, leaving viewers questioning what’s next for the Navy SEAL.

The second installment will be an adaptation of ‘True Believer,’ the second book in Jack Carr’s source novel series. Reece may find himself reluctantly working with the CIA in exchange for amnesty, tracking down a global network of terrorists. This season is expected to delve deeper into his psyche as he faces new moral dilemmas while grappling with his declining health and a yearning for redemption. Therefore, it is safe to conclude that the upcoming episodes promise to raise the stakes, with Reece exploring the dangerous waters of global terrorism and espionage. Fans can anticipate more high-octane action sequences, suspenseful twists, and a continued exploration of the psychological toll of war and vengeance.

Chris Pratt will return to the second season as James Reece, anchoring the series with his commanding presence. Constance Wu, who plays the journalist Katie Buranek, is likely to him, as her character’s investigative expertise may continue to support the protagonist’s quest.

Taylor Kitsch, who plays Ben Edwards, is unlikely to appear after his character’s death in the first season. While Jeanne Tripplehorn’s Lorraine Hartley and Jai Courtney’s Steve Horn are not anticipated to appear due to their on-screen demises, other potential returning cast members include JD Pardo as FBI agent Tony Layun and Riley Keough as Lauren Reece in flashbacks. The second season will likely introduce new characters as Reece’s missions are expected to take him to unfamiliar territories and bring him face-to-face with new allies and foes.

Toronto and Washington, DC, are new filming locations for the show, whose first season was filmed across California. Toronto is known for doubling as various global locales and previously hosting the shooting of Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ and ‘Reacher.’ Washington, DC, is a significant location for similar shows such as ‘Lioness’ and ‘The Night Agent.’

