The Ultimatum France Season 1: Where Are The Couples Now?

If you ever thought that getting married is the ultimate goal of a relationship, Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: France’ might make you rethink some of these notions. Based on the popular reality series ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,’ this French show challenges the idea of marriage and relationships in a way never seen before. The premiere season of the show introduced viewers to many intriguing couples whose on-screen journeys were nothing short of captivating. Naturally, people are curious to know just what their favorite pairs are up to these days. So, let’s explore it together, shall we?

Where Are Lina and Sophianne Now?

Starting off with perhaps the most entertaining couple of the season, we have Lina and Sophianne. Their journey was full of ups and downs that ultimately led to their engagement, and the duo was eager to see what life had in store for them. As of writing, it seems that the couple is still set on the path of marriage though they have not shared any updates regarding the same. Under the name of SJee, Sophianne seems to be thriving as a musician.

In fact, Sophianne released his song “Nothing More” on December 23, 2022, which viewers can listen to on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, etc. Much like what the couple shared on the Netflix show, Lina and Sophianne seem to be traveling frequently between USA and France. It looks like Lina has surely come around to the idea of staying in the USA though it does not seem like they have done so permanently as of writing.

Where Are Lindsay and Scott Now?

Though Lindsay and Scott Zadar broke up on Ultimatum Day, they apparently got back together after a month as Lindsay decided to accept her boyfriend’s apologies and overtures. Since their time on the show, the duo has not shared any updates regarding the status of their relationship. Both of them have been quite excited about their television debut and have happily promoted the show through their respective social media handles.

As of writing, it seems that Lindsay is working as a Nurse and enjoying life to the fullest. Meanwhile, sports coach Scott is based in Liège, Belgium, and he claimed the title of Entrepreneur. Fans of the show might be aware that Scott actually hails from Belgium and his family lives in the same city as himself. Along with Lina, he recently appeared on ‘It’s Only TV,’ AKA ‘Touche Pas à mon Poste!’

Where Are Romane and Théo Now?

Unlike most couples on the show, Romane and Théo Borghino did not get engaged and leave the show together. Even during the reunion of cast members that was held two months later, Théo did not attend the event. It was there that Romane revealed that they were trying to move on. As of writing, Romane apparently lives in the city of Aix-en-Provence, France. Still pursuing her studies, she has been quite excited about her Netflix debut and has candidly shared her thoughts about the same.

“I wanted to thank you for following the program and especially for the incredible amount of messages of support and love that I have received since the start of the broadcast. I’ve made some mistakes and I don’t blame those who could have a pejorative opinion of me but don’t forget that we remain imperfect humans and that’s what makes the beauty and the uniqueness of each person,” she shared on Instagram.

Just like Romane, Théo is also based in Aix-en-Provence and works as a Dietician and Sports Coach. Those interested can avail of his instruction using different programs available on Théo’s website. Additionally, he also offers various ebooks related to physical fitness, which can also be purchased through the internet. Apart from promoting his reality TV appearance, the sports coach often shares fitness-related content on his social media.

Where Are Sarah and André Now?

Despite their ups and downs, along with a double proposal, it seems like Sarah Andrea and André Fouquet are still going strong. After getting engaged, the couple decided to take things slowly and wait for about e year to tie the knot. During this time, they have plans to live together and think about their future together. Presently, Sarah works as a Beautician, while André serves as a Sales Advisor for Ford Motors in Paris, France. Based in the French capital, Sarah and André seem to be on good terms with their test partners, Théo and Lina, respectively, along with several other cast members.

Where Are Catherine and Richy Now?

After getting engaged on ‘The Ultimatum: France,’ Catherine and Richy Williams did not waste much time. In fact, the duo got married within two months of their engagement. The ceremony was nothing short of beautiful and had some moments featured in the Netflix show as well. As of writing, Richy seemingly works as a Commercial Agent while Catherine is within the hospitality industry as a Restaurant Manager. Both of them have been quite happy about their time on the show and have eagerly promoted the series through social media.

Presently, the happy couple is based in Paris, France, and seems to be enjoying marital bliss. They have also gained much love from the public regarding their time on the reality series. “Thank you all for this love. I never thought I would deserve this one day, and I hope I could return this strength to each of you,” Catherine responded on Instagram to her admirers.

Where Are Alëna and Benjamin Now?

When Alëna came on the Netflix show, she was determined to get married to her boyfriend, Benjamin Leroy Wurmlinger. However, during the ceremony to choose their test partners, she rescinded her ultimatum and stated that she loved her boyfriend very much and was willing to wait for him. In response, Benjamin explained that getting married was not off the table for him. However, he wanted to establish himself financially and professionally before taking such a big step.

After their time on the show, the couple worked together and opened Les Amoureuses Bar à Vins. Located at 3 Rue des Tournelles in Paris, France, the establishment is co-owned by Alëna and Benjamin and is open From Wednesday to Sunday between the hours of 3 PM and 8 PM. Additionally, Benjamin is also in charge of Perchoir Porte de Versailles, 2 Avenue de la Porte de la Plaine, Paris. The happy pair is presently based in the French capital and seem to be enjoying their time together.

