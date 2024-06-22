Lars Mikkelsen’s ‘The Unknown of the Great Arch’ Begins Muti-Country Filming in September

Europe will host Lars Mikkelsen’s transformation into a renowned architect! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the French film ‘The Unknown of the Great Arch,’ starring the Danish star, will commence filming in September across France, Denmark, and Italy. The biographical drama is directed by Stéphane Demoustier, who also has adapted the screenplay from Laurence Cossé’s 2016 novel ‘La Grande Arche.’ The project features an impressive cast that also includes François Cluzet, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Vincent Macaigne, and Swann Arlaud.

Set in the 1980s, the movie chronicles the life of Danish architect Johan Otto von Spreckelsen (Mikkelsen). The plot follows Spreckelsen’s journey from teaching architecture at Copenhagen’s Royal Academy of Arts to unexpectedly winning a competition launched by French President François Mitterrand (Cluzet). The victory turns him into the center of attention as he embarks on the colossal project: designing the now iconic Grande Arche monument in Paris’ La Défense.

One of the most popular actors from Denmark and the brother of Mads Mikkelsen, Mikkelsen is renowned for his performances in ‘The Killing,’ Netflix’s ‘House of Cards,’ and the globally renowned ‘Sherlock.’ He also played Grand Admiral Thrawn in Disney+’s ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Ahsoka,’ Daniel Duval in Sky’s ‘Devils,’ and Stregobor in Netflix’s fantasy drama ‘The Witcher,’ generating a strong catalog of versatile performances across various genres. Besides ‘The Unknown of the Great Arch,’ the actor will also be seen in Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated ‘Frankenstein.’

Cluzet, an esteemed French actor, is best known for his critically acclaimed performances in ‘The Intouchables‘ and ‘Tell No One.’ Knudsen is celebrated for her roles such as Theresa Cullen in ‘Westworld’ and Elizabeth Sinskey in Tom Hanks’ ‘Inferno.’ Macaigne, recognized for his work in ‘The Innocents,’ and Arlaud, who recently appeared in the Academy Award-winning ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ as Maître Vincent Renzi, round out the main cast.

‘The Unknown of the Great Arch’ was officially announced at the recently concluded edition of Cannes Film Festival. Demoustier, who had already been preparing the project for an extended period, is best known for writing, directing, and producing many award-winning short films. The filmmaker has also helmed feature-length projects such as ‘The Girl with a Bracelet,’ ‘Borgo,’ ‘40-Love,’ and ‘Cléo & Paul,’ as well as the television series ‘L’Opéra.’

As summer transitions to the fall season, the Paris schedule of ‘The Unknown of the Great Arch’ is expected to include filming around La Défense. The various picturesque locations in Italy are anticipated to provide the visuals with rich architecture, one of the project’s central themes. On the other hand, filming in Denmark will ensure an authentic depiction of the life of Johan Otto von Spreckelsen, with significant places in his life, such as the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, located in Copenhagen.

Copenhagen is no stranger to drawing filmmakers in the cold territories of Scandinavia, considering the examples of the Netflix series ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ or the upcoming German war drama, ‘Amrum.’ Likewise, the exotic destinations in France and Italy have hosted the production of high-profile projects like ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ and ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.’

