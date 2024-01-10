Lifetime’s The Wrong Life Coach: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Helmed by David DeCoteau, ‘The Wrong Life Coach’ follows Jordan, a woman struggling in romance, relationships, and her workplace. When a new boss, Tara, creates further stress at her job, Jordan reaches out for professional help. She comes in contact with an experienced life coach, Liz, who promises to put all her life’s problems in the rearview mirror. However, giving complete control of your decisions over to a stranger can have disastrous repercussions, as we soon find out.

Liz turns out to be a psychopath intent on sabotaging Jordan’s life as much as she possibly can. When confronted, Liz devolves into launching an all-out smear campaign, creating a whirlwind of egregious situations for Jordan to face. The dreary setting of the narrative evokes a sense of tension in the minds of the viewers and elevates the cinematic experience. Therefore, it is natural for many to seek information about the places where the Lifetime movie was filmed.

The Wrong Life Coach Shooting Sites

‘The Wrong Life Coach,’ originally titled ‘Life Coach,’ was filmed entirely in and around Los Angeles, California. The central city of Hollywood houses a multitude of studios, some of which are put to use in creating Lifetime films. Principal photography began in May 2023 and was wrapped up by May 20, 2023. Let’s take a closer look at the locations chosen for filming the thriller drama.

Los Angeles, California

The City of Angels was the primary filming location for ‘The Wrong Life Coach.’ The film showcases the arid, rugged hilly terrain of Los Angeles in cinematic landscape shots along with its sprawling metropolitan expanse. Most of the narrative unfolds in a serene suburban neighborhood, in the offices and modest homes of the characters. The establishment Liz and Jordan visit for one of their sessions seems to be adjacent to a hilly road. Based on establishing shots and locales, filming was likely done around the mountainous regions of San Fernando Valley.

San Fernando Valley, nestled in northwestern Los Angeles, is a sprawling suburban region famed for its diverse communities, picturesque landscapes, and pivotal role in the filming industry. The Valley boasts a blend of residential areas, commercial districts, and natural scenery. Its suburban ambiance, complemented by serene neighborhoods and family-friendly communities, offers a stark contrast to the bustling urbanity of Los Angeles. Moreover, the Valley’s historical ties to the film industry, including studio lots and iconic filming locations, contribute to its attraction for filmmakers within Hollywood. The region has hosted the filming of classics like, ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,’ ‘Boogie Nights,’ ‘Psycho,’ ‘Lethal Weapon,’ and ‘The Addams Family.’

Lifetime movies often find Los Angeles to be a preferred filming destination, whether in studio lots, backlots, or around diverse suburbs. The city’s varied neighborhoods, including the atmospheric ambiance of Sunset Boulevard or the affluent enclaves of Beverly Hills, provide contrasting settings that enrich the storytelling of thriller movies. Moreover, the city’s diverse topography, encompassing coastal scenes, canyon roads, and suburban neighborhoods, lends versatility to filmmakers seeking suspenseful backdrops.

The production-friendly environment, experienced film crews, and extensive studio infrastructure in Los Angeles contribute to its appeal for producing thrillers such as ‘The Wrong Life Coach.’ Additionally, the city’s association with the entertainment industry and its history in suspenseful storytelling positions it as an ideal setting for crafting gripping and suspense-filled narratives that resonate with fans of the genre. Los Angeles has therefore seen several Lifetime movies being shot around it, including ‘Silent Night, Fatal Night,’ ‘Dying for Fame,’ and ‘Secret Love Triangle.’

The Wrong Life Coach Cast

The thriller film is led by Morgan Bradley essaying Jordan, and Allison McAtee playing the psychopathic Liz. Supporting the leads is celebrated actress Vivica A. Fox, enacting Jordan’s boss, Tara. Fox is well known for starring in ‘Independence Day,’ ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 1,’ ‘Independence Day: Resurgence,’ and ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 2.’ New Zealand-born actress Morgan Bradley also has titles like ‘The Food That Built America,’ ‘The Recipe Files,’ and ‘Road to Boston’ to her credit.

Allison McAtee is an experienced actress who has been a part of productions like ‘The Haves and the Have Nots,’ ‘Bloomington,’ ‘Californication,’ and ‘Iron Man.’ The supporting cast includes Eric Roberts as Mr. Gordon, Michael Paré as Detective Cloverdale, Jamie Bernadette as Natalie, and Tracy Nelson as Mom. The film also stars Jackée Harry, Meredith Thomas, Hector David Jr., Ciarra Carter, Jennifer Anne Scott, Randy Jay Burrell, Tracey Stephens, Thomas Webb, Bill Smith, and Alana Walker.

