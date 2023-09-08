Are Tyler and Austin From Selling the OC Still Friends?

As a documentary series living up to its title and parent production in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC‘ can only be described as equal parts baffling, entertaining, and intriguing. That’s because it revolves around some of the most motivated realtors in Orange County as they navigate all aspects of life, particularly the in-office politics as well as interpersonal connections. Though if we’re being honest, the bond that caught our attention the most in season 2 was the wholesome one of Tyler Stanaland and Austin Victoria — so now, let’s find out more about this, shall we?

Tyler and Austin’s Selling the OC Journey

Although generational agent Tyler didn’t come across rising realtor Austin until they’d both joined the Oppenheim Group in 2021, their connection was almost instantaneous. The truth is properties are neither of their first love, yet they’re still wholly dedicated to it not just to prove their mettle but also to provide for their families, making them have more than a bit of common ground. The former’s passion has always been the open waters as well as surfing, whereas the latter initially had modeling, yet they both soon chose to pursue real estate to make a better name for themselves.

Ultimately, through conversations in the office, work outings, and other social gatherings, Tyler and Austin ended up developing a personal relationship that only grew as time passed. In fact, they soon began going on night outs with fellow co-workers or had surfing sessions alone, all the while discussing what’s going on in their lives as married men: Tyler with actress Brittney Snow and Austin with long-term love Lisa Victoria. But alas, the former’s union crumbled apart in late 2022, just for this duo to then grow even closer as the latter became a significant part of his support system.

Austin honestly had no idea what it felt like to go through such a thing, but he ensured Tyler was okay and never once minded serving as his soundboard to help guide him to relative normalcy. It thus comes as no surprise he was one of the first ones to whom the latter conceded he was gradually feeling more than okay and was excited to start a new chapter, especially upon seeing the way he and Lisa actively chose one another every single day. He wanted something like that in his life, he indicated without any trace of jealousy or envy, making it clear their support for one another was genuine.

Are Tyler and Austin Still Friends?

Of course, from what we can tell through their respective social media platforms, Tyler and Austin are still incredibly close friends in every sense of the term. They’re not particularly open regarding their personal connection, yet their continued contact as well as brief interactions through likes and comments makes it clear nothing has changed between them.

The fact Austin has always backed Tyler, especially when the latter is being too nice to others, further indicates they share a great balance. Plus, they get along perfectly fine in a professional setting too, especially since they have the same beliefs, goals, as well as values, making it clear there is genuinely nothing and no one that can ever come between their bond.

Read More: Are Polly and Tyler From Selling the OC Still Friends?