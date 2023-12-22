Tyler Perry’s Pilot Route 187 in the Works at BET+

BET+ is currently developing ‘Route 187,’ a new pilot from The Tyler Perry Company. The production of the project is set to commence in Atlanta later this month. Tyler Perry is serving as the executive producer of the pilot penned by Mark Swinton, who will also direct the episode.

‘Route 187’ revolves around the crime-infested city of South Winslow, where hard-working citizens struggle to survive against overwhelming odds. Shocking events unfold when a veteran bus driver on Route 187 and a star high school basketball player, a passenger on that ill-fated bus, are brutally beaten to death by a group of thugs. The senseless act, captured on video, leaves the community in collective shock as authorities intensify their efforts to apprehend the culprits. Simultaneously, the disappearance of vulnerable Black women raises concerns, hinting at the possibility of a serial killer haunting the streets of this troubled city.

Swinton holds the position of Senior Vice President of Scripted Programming at Tyler Perry Studios, overseeing the production of major television shows, feature films, and stage plays. As a prolific writer, producer, and director, Swinton’s contributions extend to popular television shows such as ‘The Oval,’ ‘Sistas,’ ‘Ruthless,’ ‘Bruh,’ ‘Young Dylan,’ ‘House of Payne,’ and ‘Assisted Living,’ all making a significant impact on networks like BET and Nickelodeon. His notable film productions include ‘Nobody’s Fool,’ ‘Acrimony,’ ‘Boo 2,’ and Tyler Perry’s Netflix film ‘A Fall From Grace.’ With an impressive track record, Swinton continues to shape compelling narratives across various platforms.

Renowned for his distinctive storytelling style, Perry is best known for creating the iconic character Madea, who is featured in several successful films like ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman‘ and ‘Madea’s Family Reunion.’ His influence extends beyond the big screen, with successful ventures into television, including the popular series ‘The Haves and the Have Nots.’ With a commitment to providing platforms for underrepresented voices, Perry has become a trailblazer, establishing his own production studio and contributing immensely to the diversification of storytelling in Hollywood.

While overseeing the production of the pilot, Perry will also direct ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding,’ the thirteenth film in the ‘Madea’ cinematic universe, and the comedy-drama movie ‘Joe’s College Road Trip‘ for Netflix. Both projects are slated to start filming in Atlanta early next year.

The casting process for the pilot project is currently underway. Atlanta, the principal location, is a city renowned for its bustling film and TV production scene. Notable projects, including Netflix’s ‘Pain Hustlers,’ Benicio Del Toro’s ‘Reptile,’ and Marvel’s ‘Loki,’ have previously utilized the region as a vibrant backdrop. The city’s dynamic filmmaking community continues to play a pivotal role in shaping diverse cinematic experiences, underscoring its importance in the entertainment landscape.

