Uche: Where is the Love is Blind Contestant Now?

Created by Chris Coelen, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ has entertained the masses for many years thanks to its unique concept and entertaining set of participants. The recently released season 5 of the dating show certainly did not disappoint, with people like Uche Okoroha, whose love life had many ups and downs, the likes of which we had rarely ever seen in the series. As such, it is only natural that people are so curious about what the cast member is up to these days, and we are here to explore the same!

Uche Okoroha’s Love is Blind Journey

Like many people before him, Uche Okohara entered the Netflix reality show in order to form a genuine emotional bond and find his perfect match. Given just how difficult the task can be, he was determined to be completely honest and expected the same from others. It seemed like he may have found his person in Aaliyah Cosby, given just how easily the two bonded over shared values and common interests. However, honesty can often be a double-edged sword, as evidenced by what transpired between them.

As the two talked about the concept of romantic fidelity, Uche asked Aaliyah if she had ever cheated on anyone. She revealed that she had indeed done so and that the cheating had happened about two years before her participation in the Netflix series. Shocked by the revelation, he asked her if she ever told her then-partner, to which she said, “no.” This only compounded Uche’s conflict, who stated that while he himself had cheated at the age of 18, the recent nature of Aaliyah’s actions shocked him. However, before he could completely gather his thoughts and let Aaliyah know that he thought that her confession was a good sign of how well they could communicate, Aaliyah left the pods, feeling judged by Uche’s words.

During his next session in the pods with Aaliyah, Uche apologized for seeming judgemental of her actions and claimed that he did think that her honesty about something that she knew could have broken them apart was certainly enough for him to believe in her honesty. However, in one of the following sessions, Uche himself felt compelled to reveal that one of his exes was a part of the social experiment as well and that he and his former partner had indeed discussed resuming their connection but chose not to.

Given how firm Uche was in his claim that nothing would ever happen between him and his ex, Aaliyah chose to believe him, though she was still reeling from the fact that his ex was Lydia Gonzalez, whom she considered a close friend. Things only went downhill when Aaliyah and Lydia talked about Uche, as the former returned for her next session in the pods with Uche and asked him why he hadn’t told her that he and Lydia had slept a few months ago (January of that year). Not sure what to believe, Aaliyah decided to leave the experiment, which Uche only learned in his following session when he entered the pods without her on the other side and was informed by the showrunners about Aaliyah’s decision.

Where is Uche Okoroha Now?

Presently, Uche Okoroha seems to be thriving in his life. While he had not shared any updates regarding his connection with Aaliyah Cosby, the fact that both of them do not follow each other on Instagram certainly does not seem to be a good sign if one is hopeful about a happy ending for the two. That said, it is highly possible that the two might talk more and hopefully clear that air in order to understand each other a bit better.

As for his professional life, Uche is a successful entrepreneur and presently serves as the CEO of TaxRobot and Parachor Consulting. Based in the Greater Houston Area of Texas, he is also a lawyer by profession. In fact, he seems to have gained legal qualifications in both the states of Texas and Maryland. Additionally, he has a certification from the Information Technology Infrastructure Library and is a licensed Project Management Professional (PMP), having gained the credential from the Project Management Institute. When not working hard, Uche likes to travel or spend time with his adorable dog named Kobe. We wish him the best for his life and hope that his hopes for his love life and fulfilled in the near future.

