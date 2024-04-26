Charles Melton’s ‘Warfare’ to Begin Filming Next Month in London

Alex Garland is returning to filming sets in no time with Charles Melton! The shooting of the period war movie ‘Warfare’ will start in London on May 13 and conclude on June 17. As announced previously, Garland and Ray Mendoza are directing the movie based on their screenplay. Melton will star alongside D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Joseph Quinn, Will Poulter, Kit Connor, Cosmo Jarvis, and Finn Bennett.

The biographical film revolves around Ray Mendoza (Woon-A-Tai), who enlisted in the Navy in 1997 and dedicated over 16 years of service as a SEAL Team 5 and Land Warfare Training Detachment member and a BUD/s instructor. His valor was recognized with a Silver Star for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action against the enemy” while serving as Lead Communicator for Naval Special Warfare Task Unit-Ramadi during Operation Iraqi Freedom on November 19, 2006.

Garland wrote and directed ‘Civil War,’ in which a team of military-embedded journalists races against time to reach Washington, D.C. before rebel factions attack the White House. He also penned and helmed ‘Men,’ depicting a young woman’s solo vacation to the English countryside following her ex-husband’s death. Additionally, he served as the creator, writer, and director of the science fiction show ‘Devs,’ which centers on a computer engineer’s investigation into her company’s secretive development division, which she suspects is linked to her boyfriend’s disappearance. Garland’s portfolio extends to projects like ‘Annihilation’ and ‘Ex Machina.’

Mendoza previously worked with Garland as the military consultant for ‘Civil War.’ As a technical advisor, he was a part of the crew of several famed productions, including Prime Video’s ‘The Terminal List,’ Chris Pratt’s ‘Jurassic World,’ and Peter Berg’s Mark Wahlberg-led ‘Mile 22’ and ‘Lone Survivor.’

Melton received immense acclaim for his performance as Joe Yoo in ‘May December,’ a drama film about a married couple facing strain when an actress investigates their past romance for a film. Additionally, he appeared in several popular productions such as ‘Riverdale,’ ‘History of the World: Part II,’ and ‘Poker Face.’ In ‘Secret Headquarters,’ he took on the role of Hawaii. Moreover, he appeared in the sports drama ‘Heart of Champions’ as Chris.

Woon-A-Tai played Bear Smallhill in the comedy series ‘Reservation Dogs,’ which depicts the lives of four Native American teenagers on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma. He portrayed Mike in the horror-comedy ‘Hell of a Summer,’ in which summer camp counselors face terror from a masked killer. His recent credits include ‘Fitting In’ and ‘Only the Good Survive.’

Quinn appeared as Michael in ‘Hoard’ and has appeared in shows like ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Small Axe,’ and ‘C.B. Strike.’ Additionally, he played Tom in the mystery thriller ‘Make Up,’ which is set in a remote holiday park in Cornwall and follows a young woman who becomes consumed by suspicion about her boyfriend’s fidelity.

Connor plays Nick Nelson in ‘Heartstopper,’ a romantic series that revolves around Charlie and Nick, who discover their friendship is evolving into something deeper as they navigate school and young love. Additionally, he has been involved in projects like ‘His Dark Materials‘ and ‘Little Joe.’ Cosmo Jarvis portrayed John Blackthorne in ‘Shōgun,’ in which discovering a mysterious European ship in a fishing village unveils secrets that can alter the balance of power. He also appeared as Wentworth in ‘Persuasion’ and Hamish in ‘It Is in Us All.’

Poulter played Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ and appeared in an episode of ‘The Bear‘ as Chef Luca. He also starred as Troy in ‘The Score,’ a heist film that follows two small-time crooks who embark on a quest for a major “score.” Bennett’s recent acting credits include ‘True Detective,’ ‘A Banquet,’ and ‘Domina.’ The rest of the cast includes Noah Centineo (‘Dream Scenario‘), Taylor John Smith (‘Where the Crawdads Sing’), Adain Bradley (‘The Bold and the Beautiful’), Michael Gandolfini (‘Beau Is Afraid’), Henrique Zaga (‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare‘), and Evan Holtzman (‘Bolt from the Blue’).

Garland’s most recent film, ‘Civil War,’ was also filmed in London. Other recently released projects shot in the English city include ‘Argylle‘ and ‘Scoop.’

