Many people think Netflix is only good for its original TV shows. However, Netflix’s selection also offers truly weird narratives for your viewing pleasure and confusion. On this list, you will find incredible, odd movies that may make your brain explode, your stomach shake or just present unreal concepts. There are horror and drama films, monsters, supernatural creatures, and interesting plot twists. Here’s the list of most weird movies on Netflix.

10. On Body and Soul (2017)

Starring Géza Morcsányi and Alexandra Borbély, ‘On Body and Soul’ is a Hungarian drama film directed and written by Ildikó Enyedi. The story centers upon two introverts who, for some inexplicable reason, have the exact same dream almost every single night. The duo is understandably terrified by coincidence and struggle to make sense of what is happening with them. However, as time passes and they feel that the dreams are probably harmless, the introverted friends come up with an insane idea- to remember every single dream and recreate them the following day in broad daylight, hoping to find some meaning to the strange phenomena.

9. Bright (2017)

A Netflix original film, ‘Bright‘ stars Will Smith in the leading role as a police officer who lives in a world where humans and magical beings like elves and orcs cohabit the earth together. Smith’s character, Daryl Ward, is partnered with LAPD’s first orc police officer, Nick Jakoby, which causes him to be looked down upon by other human police officers. Ward’s suspicion towards Nick increases when he gets shot by an orc and Nick fails to capture the perpetrator. Later, the two of them begin to develop a friendship when they chase after the terrorist group called Inferni which is getting ready to summon an evil being called the Dark Lord who will cause the destruction of the earth as we know it. The film is not that great in terms of its story and characters but does have some important political connotations regarding race relations and the way we perceive those different from us as our enemies.

8. Velvet Buzzsaw (2019)

This Netflix original movie boasts of one of the weirdest supernatural beings you will ever come across in cinema. The story of this film is set in the world of the contemporary art scene in Los Angeles. Jake Gyllenhaal plays the role of Morf Vandewalt, an influential art critic whose opinion on one’s work can make or break the career of an artist. Morf’s friend Josephina, who works at one of the famous art galleries in town, one day comes across an unknown painter’s work and realizes that there are millions waiting to be made from selling these paintings. She takes them to the owner of the art gallery where she works, and the owner, Rhodora Haze (Rene Russo), puts these paintings up for sale for millions of dollars. What nobody realizes is the fact that a weird supernatural being hides within these paintings and kills anyone who wants to make a profit by selling art and treats the same as nothing but a commodity. Gyllenhaal’s performance is captivating as usual, and despite the plot not being that well developed, ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ does work brilliantly as a satire.

7. Death Note (2017)

‘Death Note‘ is based on the manga series of the same name and is centered around the life of a character called Light Turner, a Seattle high school student who comes across a sinister notebook and also meets its original owner, Ryuk, who is a Shinigami, a god of death in Japanese culture. Ryuk tells Light that any name he writes on the Death Note will immediately cause the death of the said person. Light sees this as a great way to bring back order on the earth and decides that he will be killing the most dangerous criminals on earth using his newfound power. Light also informs his friend Mia Sutton of his new plan and soon he takes up the name “Kira” and starts killing criminals by the dozen. A brilliant police detective who simply goes by the moniker L starts getting dangerously close to solving the case and revealing Light’s identity to the world. The movie does not really match up to the brilliance of the original manga or the anime series but can serve as a good introduction to the same.

6. Rattlesnake (2019)

Written and directed by Zak Hilditch, ‘Rattlesnake‘ is a Netflix original film that revolves around a woman called Katrina, whose little daughter has been bitten by a rattlesnake and is about to pass away. This is when a mysterious woman confronts Katrina and tells her that she can cure her daughter. Soon, the bite mark on Clara vanishes and she regains consciousness. When Katrina visits a hospital to make sure Clara is fine, a mysterious man approaches her and says that she now has to pay the price of her daughter’s life by taking another life. Katrina finds herself in the city of Tulia, Texas where many such murders and disappearances have been reported over the years. Afraid that her daughter might be in danger once again if what is asked of her is not fulfilled, Katrina gets ready to murder someone. While ‘Rattlesnake’ is not powerful enough to work as a great horror film, its theme of pushing people towards crime by endangering the lives of their close ones is something all of us can relate to.

5. The Perfection (2018)

One of the most violent films you will ever come across on Netflix, ‘The Perfection‘ begins with the story of a talented young cellist called Charlotte who wants to go to Shanghai with her music instructor Anton to get into an elite music school. Charlotte befriends one of Anton’s best students, Lizzie, and the two of them take a journey together to the music school in Shanghai. On the way, Lizzie is given a hallucinogenic drug by Charlotte which makes the former believe that there are bugs crawling inside her arm. Lizzie forces Charlotte to cut her arm and this renders her unable to play music ever again. As the plot complicates, we discover that Anton’s music school has some rather sinister practices and these two girls have been caught in the middle of it. The film is an intense thriller with plenty of gore. Strong performances from the cast and brilliant direction by Richard Shepard makes ‘The Perfection’ a film you would not want to miss out.

4. Liar, Liar, Vampire (2015)

A Nickelodeon television film, ‘Liar, Liar, Vampire’ stars Rahart Adams in the leading role. We have watched many high school films over the years, but none of them is as weird as this Nickelodeon venture. The central character of the film is a boy called Davis who gets admitted to a new school after moving to the United States from Australia. While he is busy trying to adjust to his new life, Caitlyn, one of the most popular girls in the school, is somehow sure that Davis is actually a vampire. Though initially perplexed, Davis decides that this can be a great way to quickly gain some popularity among other students in the school and makes up his mind to play along. He even manages to pursue his neighbor and friend Vi to add to this misconception. The film is of course somewhat silly, but it cannot be denied that great humor makes ‘Liar, Liar, Vampire’ a rather enjoyable watch.

3. The Disaster Artist (2017)

Based on Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell’s namesake non-fiction book, ‘The Disaster Artist’ is an autobiographical comedy-drama movie written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. The James Franco directorial follows Greg Sestero, an aspiring actor who, during one of his classes, meets a stranger named Tommy Wiseau. The duo finds themselves in a similar situation, and even after moving to the City of Angels, they continue to face rejections in the film industry. In order to fulfill their dreams, Tommy decides to make his own movie and end up directing the worst film of all time.

2. What Happened To Monday (2017)

W have seen various dystopian movies over the years, with each of them bringing in its own twist to how the world might run in the future. The 2017 film ‘What Happened To Monday’ by Tommy Wirkola is one such product that really takes an interesting approach with this genre. The story is set in the year 2043 when overpopulation has become the biggest crisis in the world. Having more than one child in this world is absolutely unacceptable, and anyone who does so is strictly dealt with by the Child Allocation Bureau (C.A.B.). In this world, seven identical sisters are born to a woman who passes away in childbirth. Their grandfather names them after the seven days of the week and makes the seven sisters live one life, one day at a time. When one day Monday fails to return home, the others fear that what they have been building up for so long might be in danger. The plot of the film is as weird as it is amusing, and the performance by Noomi Rapace where she plays all of the sisters is definitely the best aspect of this film.

Creep (2014)

Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Patrick Brice, ‘Creep’ is a psychological horror film that is inspired by movies like ‘Fatal Attraction,’ ‘Dinner with Andre,’ and ‘Misery.’ The Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice-starrer follows a low on cash videographer named Aaron, who takes a lucrative freelance opportunity to earn $1,000 for a single days’ work. His client Josef lives in a cabin in a remote mountain town, and upon arrival, Aaron learns that he wants to make a special video for his unborn child. The project appears heartwarming and emotional at first, but as time passes, Josef’s demands become more bizarre, forcing the protagonist to question his decision to work with him.

