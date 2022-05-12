What Happened to Betty Gore’s Children? Where Are Her Daughters Now?

As Hulu’s ‘Candy’ takes a deep dive into the disturbingly true events surrounding Betty Gore’s June 1980 death, several aspects of her life are coming back into the spotlight. These include not just the fact that she was worried she might be pregnant for the third time but also that her infant daughter was at home when she was heinously hacked to death — 41 times — by Candance “Candy” Montgomery. So now, if you wish to learn more about the two kids Betty was forced to leave behind, including their experiences in the immediate aftermath as well as their current whereabouts, we’ve got you covered.

Who Are Betty Gore’s Children?

Having tied the knot with Allan Gore in January 1970, Betty welcomed two adorable children as the years passed by — daughters Alisa and Bethany (named Christina and Valerie in the series, respectively). She reportedly suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth to her younger one in July 1979. Yet, Betty still tried her best to be a good wife, mother, and primary school teacher. However, no one could’ve ever imagined that its strain would lead to her allegedly engaging in a violent confrontation with her husband’s former lover, Candy, and losing her life, all the while Bethany was in her crib.

The 11-month-old girl was unharmed, but she’d been left entirely unattended for around 13 hours, that is, until a few neighbors broke in at an out-of-town Allan’s behest when he couldn’t reach Betty. “A little old baby raised its head up out of the crib, out of the baby bed,” one of the men who first discovered the bloody crime scene told The Dallas Morning News in 2021. “It (baby Bethany) began to cry. It’d been there all, nearly all day, hadn’t been fed or nothing.” As for Alisa, she was spending the night at Candy Montgomery’s home (with her daughter) just like she’d done the previous night.

Where Are Betty Gore’s Children Now?

Even though Allan Gore soon remarried, he lost custody of Alisa and Bethany to his late wife’s parents, which means they essentially grew up in the same place as their mother — Norwich, Kansas. It has been reported that the girls grew estranged from their father once they moved away, yet their social media profiles suggest they are still in touch and just happy to have at least a little bit of a relationship. Allan has even commented on a few public posts of his daughters on Facebook through the years, making it clear that there’s genuinely no hostility between the father and daughters.

Coming to their current whereabouts, upon graduating from Norwich High, while Alisa (who now goes by Lisa) attended Kansas State University, her sister Bethany went to Wichita State University. The elder Gore earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. Thus, it’s no surprise that Lisa has gone from being an Accounting Manager to a Business Controller in the oil and energy industry in Newton, Kansas.

On the other hand, the younger Gore has followed in her mother’s footsteps to become an educator. Bethany presently serves as an Assistant Principal at Coral Academy of Science in Las Vegas, Nevada. The sisters are both happily married mothers as well. Alisa has found a life partner in Jonn Harder, with whom she shares a pig farm as well as two sons, Sam and Jacob. Meanwhile, Bethany has established a good life with Chad Mickey and their three children — daughters Josie and Betty, along with son Henry.

Read More: Where Is Candy Montgomery Now?

