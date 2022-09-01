What is Robin Givens’ Net Worth?

Robin Givens is an actress and director, best known for her performance in ABC’s sitcom ‘Head of the Class’ as Darlene Merriman. Robin was born on November 27, 1964, in New York City, New York, to Ruth Roper and Reuben Givens. After Robin’s parents’ divorce, her mother Ruth raised her and her sister Stephanie in Mount Vernon and New Rochelle, two cities in the state of New York. Robin became a teenage model and appeared in magazines like Seventeen and Mademoiselle. It didn’t take a long time for her to step into the world of the entertainment industry as she made her film debut at the age of 14 with ‘The Wiz.’

In 1984, at the age of 19, Robin graduated from Sarah Lawrence College as a pre-medical major student. In 1988, she married Mike Tyson and the couple lived together till 1989. After their separation, Robin married again, this time her tennis instructor Svetozar Marinković, only to reportedly file for divorce a few months later. She adopted Michael “Buddy” Givens in 1993 and welcomed her second son William “Billy” Givens-Jensen with Murphy Jensen in 1999. Despite the several difficulties Robin faced in her personal life, she has maintained a strong presence in the entertainment industry. Naturally, admirers of the actress may want to know about her earnings and net worth. Well, let us share what we know!

How Did Robin Givens Make Her Money?

Robin Givens’ performance in ‘Head of the Class’ made her a sensation. During the run of the sitcom on ABC and after its conclusion in 1991, Robin was part of several recognized films. She plays Jacqueline Broyer alongside Eddie Murphy in the 1992 film ‘Boomerang.’ At the same time, she became a part of several TV shows and TV movies, including ‘Angel Street,’ ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ ‘A Face to Die For,’ UPN’s sitcom ‘Sparks,’ etc. In 1994, Robin reportedly modeled for Playboy as well. In 2007, the actress published ‘Grace Will Lead Me Home,’ a memoir about the history of domestic violence in her family.

In the 2000s, Robin became a part of several shows such as ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.’ She also joined ‘90210,’ ‘Saints & Sinners,’ ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ etc. in the 2010s. Her recent TV appearances include The CW’s ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Batwoman.’ The actress also appears in Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Kimi.’ Robin was a part of several Broadway and off-Broadway productions like ‘The Vagina Monologues,’ ‘Chicago,’ and ‘A Mother’s Prayer.’ To this day, she has over a hundred acting credits to her name. However, acting wasn’t Robin’s sole income source.

Robin made her directorial debut in 2020 with ‘A Murder to Remember.’ She then directed productions like ‘Favorite Son,’ ‘A Jenkins Family Christmas,’ and ‘Haunted Trail.’ She is one of the directors of ‘Horror Noire.’ After establishing herself as a prominent presence in the television industry as an actress, she directed two episodes of ‘Riverdale’ and an episode of ‘Dynasty’ as well. She also served as the executive producer of ‘The Products of the American Ghetto’ and the associate producer of ‘Dreams I Never Had.’

After Robin’s separation from Mike Tyson, there were rumors that the boxer had to allegedly pay $10 million to Robin as a divorce settlement. However, she later stated that she “didn’t receive one dime” from the boxer. In 1988, Robin filed a $125 million libel suit against Mike for allegedly telling a newspaper that she was trying to steal his money. But Robin later withdrew the suit. In 2009, Robin was sued by the United States government for not paying $292,000 of federal taxes, interest, and penalties. Over the years, Robin has earned millions as an actress but had trouble with her finances as well. So, what is her current financial status? Let’s find out.

Robin Givens’ Net Worth

Robin Givens’ net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. Since she is still active not only as an actress but also as a director, her income is expected to go up in the years to come.

Read More: Where is Robin Givens Now?