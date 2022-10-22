Where are Paranormal Investigators Brandy Miller and Jereme Leonard Now?

Netflix’s ‘28 Days Haunted‘ is a horror reality series that tries to prove the validity of the 28 Days Cycle theory proposed by iconic paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The show welcomes multiple teams of investigators to stay within a haunted location for 28 days without any external communication. While on assignment, the participants must try their best to uncover the reasons behind the paranormal activities around them.

The show’s first season featured three that had to investigate the secrets of three separate locations. One such group was that of Brandy Miller and Jereme Leonard, who had to stay at Madison Dry Goods in Madison, North Carolina. Their time within the property was full of chilling discoveries, but the pair persevered and completed their task. Many of their admirers are eager to know what the paranormal investigators are up to these days, and we are here to explore the same!

Brandy Miller and Jereme Leonard’s 28 Days Haunted Journey

Brandy Miller, a Psychic Medium, was teamed up with Jereme Leonard, a demonologist, to explore the secrets of Madison Dry Goods in Madison, North Carolina. Even before entering the property, Brandy was apparently able to see the vision of a woman with giggling children on the stairs with a large amount of blood. Upon entering, the duo came across a family portrait which resembled the people from Brandy’s vision.

Upon exploring the house, Brandy and Jereme came across a room with a coffin, indicating the property’s history as a funeral home. Terrified of the implications, the investigators nevertheless decided to find out as much as possible. Jereme proposed the idea of putting Brandy in a coffin and staging her last rites in order to attract the spirits. During the process, Brandy felt as if she was surrounded by multiple entities and then felt a malevolent presence. Shortly afterward, Brandy established a connection with the spirit of the eldest daughter, who kept referring to a baby. Slowly but surely, Brandy picked together the story of the daughter’s pregnancy and how the father figure seemed to have killed the family.

The Psychic then decided to establish a connection with the mother spirit. While conversing with said entity, a malicious presence seemed to try and enter the area and interrupt the process. The spirit seemed to get provoked by Jereme’s prayers, which also helped to keep it away. During this process, Brandy felt as if she was being physically harmed by a paranormal being. She wanted to quit as she did not want to bring any malevolent energy home and get herself harmed. She explained to Jereme how she had been unable to sleep in the bedrooms as the paranormal energy there was quite high. Ultimately, the pair decided to sleep on the ground floor, which seemed to have helped Brandy.

The pair then established a connection with the father figure spirit, who they discovered was called Charlie. Soon the group came to the conclusion that the eldest daughter may have been pregnant by her own father’s child. The discovery of the same may have prompted the man to kill his family. Realizing that his prayers seemed to provoke the harmful spirit, Jereme started to antagonize Charlie, which seemed to end in a pressurized showdown.

Following this, Jereme’s behavior changed drastically. He kept complaining of headaches, seemed to lose his passion for the job, and even started picking up fights with Brandy. Afraid of what this might mean, Brandy decided to break the external communication rule and approached the producers of the show to guide her. The showmakers helped her connect with a reputed paranormal expert who was also quite knowledgeable about the history of Madison Dry Goods. It was then revealed that a man named Charlie Lawson had killed his whole family at the property. He also seemed to have shown a drastic change in behavior in the months before the murders. Eerily, Charlie seemed to have exhibited the same behavior patterns as Jereme.

Brandy decided to sit down with Jereme and explain her theory that she believed that a demon was haunting the house and was presently trying to possess Jereme. She went on to say that the same spirit may have overtaken Charlie and led him down the criminal path. Shocked by the revelation, Jereme decided to confront the spirit using a magnet-based headgear, which would amplify his psychic powers. This resulted in a showdown between the harmful entity and Jereme, with the latter suddenly feeling physically ill. He was then rushed to the nearest hospital by the producers. It was discovered that Jerem exhibited signs of the early stages of a heart attack, though the doctors apparently couldn’t pinpoint the reason.

Coming back into Madison Dry Goods, Jerem was back to his original self and thanked Brandy for her concern and help. The duo again established a connection with Charlie and confirmed their theory that the father had been possessed by the demon. Using his skills as a demonologist, Jereme tried to subdue the being as much as possible in order to allow the human family a chance to move to the afterlife. After completing their task, Jereme and Brandy felt that they had helped uncover a long-forgotten mystery.

Where Are Brandy Miller and Jereme Leonard Now?

Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Brandy Miller, AKA Brandy Marie, is currently living in Taylor, Michigan. According to Brandy, her maternal ancestors have had psychic talents for generations, and her daughter is similarly capable. Using her abilities, Brandy tries to connect people with their deceased loved ones. for over 9 years, she has been traveling across the USA in order to uncover the history of different places and hopefully find the truth behind missing person cases. Some of her stories have also been featured in Daily Mail TV, Travel Channels, etc. Brandy is apparently also a member of Detroit Paranormal Expeditions (DPX).

Presently, Jereme works as a Professional Firefighter in Louisiana’s Tangipahoa Parish. He has apparently been active in the field of paranormal investigation for over 14 years and has a decade-long experience as a demonologist. Apart from being an ordained minister, Jereme is also the author of ‘The Dwelling, A Dark Entity.’ The reality TV star helped establish Cajun Ministry and is the co-host of Travel Channel’s ‘Ghost Of Morgan City.’ Based in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Jereme has been married since October 24, 2015, and has a stepdaughter named Bre Portier. He also has an adorable dog named Lille. We wish Brandy, Jereme, and their loved ones the best for the future.

