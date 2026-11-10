Where Was Ebenezer Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Inspired by the 1943 novella titled ‘A Christmas Carol’ written by Charles Dickens, ‘Ebenezer’ is a Gothic fantasy comedy thriller movie directed by Ti West. The narrative centers on a miserly businessman named Ebenezer Scrooge, whose life is upended on Christmas Eve when he is visited by the ghost of his former business partner. On top of that, he is also haunted by the three Spirits of Christmas — the past, the present, and the future.

The supernatural encounters force Ebenezer to embark on a spiritual journey through time to right his past wrongs and change his ways for a second chance at redemption and happiness. Also titled ‘Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol,’ the film stars Johnny Depp in the lead role, supported by Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, and Arthur Conti. The tale of redemption and second chances unfolds in early Victorian London, with visuals enhanced by several supernatural elements.

Ebenezer Filming Locations

‘Ebenezer’ was reportedly filmed in England and Ireland, particularly in London, Kent, and Dublin. Shooting for the Johnny Depp starrer reportedly began in early January 2026 and continued for about six months before wrapping up in July of the same year. With the premiere date approaching, one of the cast members, Imogen Turner, shared her experience on set of the fantasy film. She stated, “I had the most amazing time with everyone involved, and I cannot wait for this film to be released 🎬👏 A huge thank you to my amazing agents Chloe @stageboxkids and @rebelcreativegroup for always championing me, to @oliviagrantcasting for giving me this wonderful opportunity and to all cast and crew for making the best memories.”

London, England

Since ‘Ebenezer’ is set primarily in London, it is only natural for makers to tape many pivotal sequences on location in the capital of England and the United Kingdom. The filming unit took over various streets and neighborhoods across the city, transforming them into Victorian-era sets by adding period-appropriate elements to the backdrops. Other notable movies and TV shows filmed in London include ‘Practical Magic 2,’ ‘Sleepy Hollow,’ ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,’ ‘Masters of the Universe,’ ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,’ and ‘Stranger Things.’

Other Locations in England

A significant portion of ‘Ebenezer’ was also reportedly shot in other locations across England, including the ceremonial county of Kent. According to reports, the cast and crew members were spotted taping various pivotal sequences in and around the 80-acre Historic Dockyard Chatham, located on Main Gate Road in Chatham. In March 2026, Johnny Depp and the rest of the filming unit were also recording important scenes on Week Street in the town of Maidstone. Moreover, multiple key portions of the Ti West directorial were lensed at Langleybury House, a Grade II-listed Georgian mansion situated in Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire.

Dublin, Ireland

Additional portions for ‘Ebenezer’ were also filmed in the capital of the Republic of Ireland — Dublin. Located at the mouth of the River Liffey, the city is home to several Gothic and historical buildings and monuments, making it an apt shooting destination for the comedy thriller. Apart from the Johnny Depp starrer, Dublin has served as a prominent production location for numerous film and TV projects, such as ‘Reign of Fire,’ ‘Gretel & Hansel,’ ‘Matilda: The Musical,’ ‘The League of Gentlemen’s Apocalypse,’ ‘Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale,’ ‘Penny Dreadful,’ ‘Wednesday,’ and ‘Fate: The Winx Saga.’

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