Where Was Hallmark’s Following Yonder Star Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Following Yonder Star’ revolves around Abby Marshall, a once-prominent TV personality who finds her career derailed by a scandal. With Christmas around the corner, she retreats to a luxury Vermont resort where a rare astronomical event – the sighting of a star resembling the Star of Bethlehem – has left no more room to stay. Subsequently, she lodges at a local B&B owned by a charming astronomy teacher, Tom Maguire, who also runs the church Christmas pageant. Abby volunteers to help him with his efforts, sparking a new connection that helps her rediscover her confidence. Under the direction of Jeff Beesley, the Christmas romance film revolves around a positive message of family, community, and love, setting it against a magical Vermont atmosphere brimming with holiday charm and festive fare.

Following Yonder Star Filming Locations

Although set in the northeastern state of Vermont, ‘Following Yonder Star’ was filmed in various locations in Manitoba, specifically the city of Winnipeg and areas like East Selkirk and West Pine Ridge. Manitoba is a gorgeous province blessed with natural formations like lakes, rivers, mountains, forests, prairies, and countryside. Principal photography took place in late 2023, allowing the team to capture the holiday season in its full pomp and glory. The story unfolds in a variety of decorated interior spaces, reflective of the seasonal mood and the celebratory atmosphere hanging in the air. The emotional journey undertaken by Abby is enhanced via a multitude of sparkling and vibrant backdrops that probe into the heart of the drama without comprising the magical aspect of Christmas.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba, served as the primary filming location for ‘Following Yonder Star,’ providing a number of key interior and exterior shots that are pivotal to the Vermont vibe present throughout the narrative. The film crew utilized a real-life medical center, Prota Clinic at 930 Lorimer Boulevard Unit 4, to double up as the inner sanctum of the 5-star resort where Abby tries to book a spot in the film’s early parts. Its sparse and modern aesthetic provided a perfect setting for the resort’s interior, presenting a posh vibe to the whole place. Filming also took place at the Broadway First Baptist Church at 790 Honeyman Avenue, which was a seamless stand-in for the local church where Tom organizes the Christmas pageant.

As the capital of Manitoba, Winnipeg is known for its historical 20th-century architecture and its unique spot on the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine rivers. Its culturally diverse population is one of the largest in the country, which is also reflected in its mix of highly urbanized neighborhoods, which are intermittently dotted by green open spaces. Traditional festivals, concerts, and exhibitions promote a strong link to communal ties and artistic exploration. The blend of these different elements gives it a strong sense of identity, which is integral to any neighborhood and its inhabitants. In the past, Winnipeg has hosted productions of films like ‘A Dog’s Purpose,’ ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,‘ ‘Twas the Date Before Christmas,‘ and ‘Miracle in Bethlehem, PA.‘

East Selkirk, Manitoba

East Selkirk is a small municipality in Manitoba that can be found directly across the Red River from Selkirk. Production on ‘Following Yonder Star’ moved to the quaint region to lens a variety of interior and exterior scenes that are pivotal to the film’s backdrop. The team set up shop at the all-season event venue, Hawthorne Estates, to record several key scenes, particularly those involving the interior shots of the ballroom and some exterior scenes of the Ranch for Wayward Girls. Situated at 76024 Road 33 East, the building is known for its rustic yet elegant appearance, which provides a homely and cozy vibe. It is often utilized as a dream wedding location and serves a vital role in the Hallmark movie.

West Pine Ridge, Manitoba

Another important filming location was The Village at Pineridge Hollow, a picturesque shopping center at 67082 Heatherdale Road 25 East in the village of West Pine Ridge, Manitoba. The area doubles up for a variety of exterior and interior sections of the film, capturing the spirit of the holidays through an eclectic range of diverse shops. Meanwhile, the delicious bakery store Hildegard’s Bakery makes an appearance as itself in the movie. It is located inside The Village at Pineridge Hollow and is famed for its fantastic array of baked goods, which include tarts, pizzas, and focaccia. The crew used the restaurant’s elegant design to naturally boost the production, enhancing its dimensions and offering yet another visually pleasing backdrop.

Following Yonder Star Cast

‘Following Yonder Star’ features Brooke D’Orsay as Abby Marshall. D’Orsay is a Hallmark veteran, particularly gaining recognition for her part as Holly Khun in ‘Miss Christmas.’ She is also known for playing Paige Collins in ‘Royal Pains,’ Deb Dobkins in ‘Drop Dead Diva,’ and Kate in ‘Two and a Half Men.’ Her other notable works include appearances in ‘Happy Hour,’ ‘Gary Unmarried,’ ‘6Teen,’ ‘Christmas in Love,’ and ‘A Not So Royal Christmas.‘

John Brotherton steps in opposite D’Orsay as the astronomy teacher, Tom. He is a versatile actor who rose to prominence with roles like Matt Harmon in ‘Fuller House,‘ Brad in ‘The Conjuring,‘ Sheppard in ‘Furious 7,’ and Nova Starblaster Pilot in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’ He can also be seen in ‘Dead Boy Detectives,‘ ‘9-1-1,‘ ‘American Horror Stories,‘ and ‘Modern Family.‘

Other cast additions include Adam Hurtig as Julian, Jacob Blair as Oliver, Isla Verot as Lucy, Verity Marks as Hannah, Amanda Austin as Zoey, Melissa Murray-Mutch as Clara, Dan De Jaeger as Zak, and Lois Brothers as Mrs. Eldredge. The Christmas movie also features Dutchess Cayetano as Press Member #2, Solange Sookram as Mia, Cory Wojcik as Press Member #1, Naomi Rubel Lifshits as Eloise, Sal Tait as Child Narrator, and Logan Sawyer as Kid #1.

