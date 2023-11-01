Hulu’s A Christmas Frequency: Exploring the Cast and Filming Details

Hulu’s ‘A Christmas Frequency’ is a holiday romantic film that centers upon Kenzie Parker and Brooke Walkins, the producer and host of the hit radio talk show known as ‘Breakfast with Brooke,’ respectively. Looking to put the show at the top, Kenzie finds an opportunity to do exactly that when Brooke separates from her husband Todd. She tries her best to convince Brooke to talk about the separation in detail with the show’s listeners, but only in vain as the host shows a bit of hesitance due to fear of backlash.

However, when the radio show reaches one of its lowest moments in terms of ratings, Kenzie manages to convince Brooke to finally open up about her separation on ‘Breakfast with Brooke’ while even setting up a series of live on-air dates in order to boost up the ratings. Meanwhile, Brooke ends up falling for one of the contenders right on time for the upcoming Christmas party. Helmed by Lindsay Hartley, the movie takes place in a wide range of locations, with the radio station featuring more frequently than others.

Where Was A Christmas Frequency Filmed?

‘A Christmas Frequency’ was filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. As per reports, principal photography for the holiday movie took place in May 2023, over the course of a few weeks. Thanks to the vast and versatile terrains of California, as well as its ties with the Hollywood industry, the state makes for a suitable filming site for the Hulu movie!

Los Angeles County, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘A Christmas Frequency’ were lensed across Los Angeles County. The county’s eponymous seat served as one of the few primary production locations as the production team set up camp in different streets and neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles. The entertainment capital of the world and the surrounding areas are home to the studios of some major production companies — Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros., and Universal Pictures.

Moreover, the cast and crew members of the romantic movie were spotted in the city of Santa Clarita by various onlookers and passersby while they were shooting numerous key portions. Also known as Awesometown, the city is home to a number of attractions and landmarks, including Central Park, Valencia Town Center, Packard Humanities Institute, Bridgeport Marketplace Lake, and William S. Hart Museum. Besides ‘A Christmas Frequency,’ Los Angeles County’s locales have been featured in many film and TV projects over the years, namely ‘Crossroads,’ ‘The Girl Next Door,’ ‘The Lost City,’ ‘A Star Is Born,’ and ‘How I Met Your Mother.’

A Christmas Frequency Cast

In ‘A Christmas Frequency,’ Ansley Gordon essays the character of Kenzie Parker, the producer of ‘Breakfast with Brooke.’ After featuring in multiple commercials and independent films, the Atlanta-born actress started leaving a mark on the industry through her portrayal of several interesting characters, such as ‘Something Normal’ as Samantha, ‘All the Devils Are Here’ as Kate, ‘America in the Shadows’ as Brandy Moses, ‘Love on Retreat’ as Jenny Leahy, and ‘Liberty’ as Kelly. So, it is understandable why some of you might find her face familiar.

On the other hand, Denise Richards portrays Brooke Walkins, the host of ‘Breakfast with Brooke.’ Apart from her breakthrough performances in ‘Starship Troopers,’ ‘Wild Things,’ and ‘The World Is Not Enough,’ she has been featured in ‘Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate’s Cove,’ ‘Killer Cheer Mom,’ ‘Love Accidentally,’ ‘The Housekeeper,’ ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ ‘The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!),’ and ‘Vanity.’

The holiday romantic film consists of numerous other well-known names in the industry who play supporting roles, including Jonathan Stoddard as Ben Covington, Casey Waller as Maya, James Hyde as Todd Walkins, John F. Henry II as Mark Hanson, Edward Lewis French as Liam Wilson, Anastacia McPherson as Tawny, and Iris Anthony as Judy. Moreover, Emrhys Cooper as Steve, Carolyn Grundman as Ava Walkins, Dane Halvorson as Mike, Ivan Hristozov as Greg, and Corinne DeCost as a WKPC Employee, feature in the Hulu film as well.

