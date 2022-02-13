Where is 1000-lb Best Friends Filmed? Where Do Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross Live?

TLC’s ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ is a reality TV series that documents four best friends Meghan, Vannessa, Ashely, and Tina. Struggling with obesity, the ladies embark together on a journey towards accomplishing their weight loss goals and adopting healthier lifestyles. With each other’s unconditional support and friendship, they take on life and its challenges with a pinch of humor and discover themselves along the way. Centered around the themes of sisterhood and self-introspection, the show makes the viewers root for the four women all along the way.

Moreover, the raw depiction of women’s efforts and positive mindsets inspires everyone to work on their fitness and other plans. Set against the backdrop of the daily lives of the cast members, ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ is unique yet relatable due to its realistic visual narrative. If you are curious to find out where this show is filmed and where Vannessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler live, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive in!

1000-lb Best Friends Filming Locations

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ is filmed in various parts of Georgia AKA the Peach State, particularly Atlanta, Hoschton, and Covington. Principal photography for the show most likely commenced in September 2021. It is filmed at the actual residences of the cast members as well as all the locations they visit as part of their routines. Now, here is a closer look at the filming sites.

Atlanta, Georgia

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ is primarily filmed in Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia. The cast and crew film at Vannessa and Ashely’s houses and Dr. Procter’s clinic Beltline Health Atlanta- Weight Loss Solutions. It is located at 3193 Howell Mill Road Northwest Unit 125 in Atlanta. Situated at the foot of the Appalachian Mountains, the city was a major political center during the American Civil War and the civil rights movement.

Presently, Atlanta has a rapidly growing economy that heavily depends on aerospace, transportation, medical services, and film and TV production. Its dynamic skyline studded with skyscrapers make it a perfect filming destination. The movies ‘Single Black Female,’ ‘American Underdog,’ and ‘I Want You Back‘ were filmed in the city.

Hoschton, Georgia

Important portions of ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ are filmed at Hoschton, a city that lies around 35 northeast of the Atlanta perimeter. Meghan and Tina share the same apartment in the city and several scenes featuring them are filmed there. It exudes an idyllic charm with its close-knit community and pleasant weather.

Covington, Georgia

Some parts of ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ are filmed in Covington, a beautiful city located 26 miles east of Atlanta. Vannessa’s family lives there, so most scenes depicting them are filmed in the city. Its downtown area is full of antique stores, boutiques, and restaurants, thus making it a popular tourist hub.

Furthermore, Covington is home to numerous historic places such as the Covington and North Covington Historic Districts and the Covington Mill Village. The hit TV series ‘The Vampire Diaries‘ and ‘Sweet Magnolias‘ were filmed there.

Read More: Where Is Tina Arnold From 1000-lb Best Friends Now?