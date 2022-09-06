Where is Grid Filmed?

Hulu’s ‘Grid’ is a South Korean mystery action series that follows a General Affairs Bureau employee named Kim Sae Ha and a detective named Jung Sae Byeok, who dig into the truth about the mysterious existence that proved to be a savior for humankind in times of a crisis, back in 1997. After more than two decades, the mysterious person appears again to help and protect a serial killer.

Now, Kim Sae Ha and Jung Sae Byeok must join forces and work together in order to pursue the supernatural being and get to the bottom of the truth. The mystery thriller series features brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Seo Kang-Joon, Kim Ah-jung, Lee Si-young, Mu-Yeol Kim, and Kim Seong-gyoon. While the suspenseful and thrilling narrative keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats, the use of supernatural elements against different backdrops is likely to make one curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Grid.’ Well, in that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Grid Filming Locations

‘Grid’ is filmed in its entirety in South Korea, specifically in Seoul. The principal photography for the inaugural season of the South Korean series seemingly took place around late 2021 and wrapped up in early 2022. Officially known as the Republic of Korea, South Korea is a country located in East Asia that constitutes the southern part of the Korean Peninsula and shares a border with North Korea. It is considered a highly developed country and has one of the highest life expectancies in the world. Now, without further ado, let’s dive right into all the specific locations that make an appearance in the series!

Seoul, South Korea

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Grid’ are lensed in and around Seoul, the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. The cast and crew of the South Korean series seemingly travel across the city and tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Officially known as the Seoul Special City, Seoul is situated in northwest South Korea and is considered to be a global city.

Many people might associate Seoul with high-rise office buildings and residential buildings, but the city is also home to many historical and cultural landmarks. Some of the popular historical attractions are Changdeokgung, Unhyeongung, the Fortress Wall of Seoul, and Namdaemun. Besides that, there are several museums in Seoul, including the National Folk Museum, the National Palace Museum of Korea, the Seoul Museum of Art, and the Tteok & Kitchen Utensil Museum, to name a few.

Over the years, the Seoul Special City has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows, thanks to its vast and diverse landscape. Apart from ‘Grid,’ the city has featured in ‘Parasite,’ ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘The Bourne Legacy,’ ‘Kingdom,’ ‘All of Us Are Dead,’ and ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.’

