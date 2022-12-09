Where is HGTV’s Battle of the Bling Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘Battle of the Bling’ is a reality game show that follows social media influencer Todrick Hall and renowned designer Kim Myles who go on the lookout for the most extravagant residence in America. The pair takes a tour of 15 different properties nominated by homeowners who think of theirs as the most outrageous and extra of all.

Once Todrick and Kim have roamed inside the walls of all the nominated properties, they are helped by a panel of HGTV stars posing as judges, which includes Alison Victoria, Keith Bynum, and Jackie Siegel, to pick out the most over-the-top house of them all. The winning homeowner earns bragging rights, a trophy, and a spread in HGTV Magazine. While the unique format of the reality show keeps the viewers hooked on it through each episode, the different properties in different locations are bound to make one wonder where ‘Battle of the Bling’ is actually shot. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Battle of the Bling Filming Locations

‘Battle of the Bling’ is filmed in California, particularly in Southern California. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the game show reportedly commenced in July 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in August of the same year. Located in the Western United States, California’s vast and versatile landscape makes it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Battle of the Bling.’ So, let’s not waste any time and take a look at all the specific sites that make an appearance in the HGTV show!

Southern California, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Battle of the Bling’ are lensed in Southern California, a geographic region comprising the southern portion of California, as the name suggests. Barbie’s Pink Garden in Sun Valley, Los Angeles, serves as one of the primary production locations for the reality show. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members are spotted in various sites across the region, including the neighborhood of North Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Southern California’s economy, which is one of the largest in the entire nation, depends heavily upon the abundance of petroleum. Since the region is home to several posh neighborhoods, it consists of some of the most outrageous and expensive properties. This makes it an ideal place for Todrick and Kim to search for the most extravagant house. Moreover, over the years, Southern California has hosted the production of many filming projects. Some of them are ‘The Apprentice: Los Angeles,’ ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Bling Empire,’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen.’

Read More: Where Is HGTV’s Home Town Filmed?