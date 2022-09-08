Where is Hulu’s Wedding Season Filmed?

Created by Oliver Lyttelton, Hulu’s ‘Wedding Season’ is a British action romantic comedy series that revolves around Katie and Stefan’s love affair which begins at a wedding, even though the former has a fiancé. Fast forward to two months later, Katie is getting married. However, there is a bloody turn of events, literally, when her new husband and all his family members are found murdered at the wedding.

Naturally, Stefan becomes a prime suspect in the eyes of the police, but he thinks that Katie is the one with the bloody hands. Since nobody really knows the truth, it leaves the pair no choice but to go on the run while trying to prove their innocence. The genre-blending series includes several intriguing elements from different genres within the enthralling narrative, keeping the viewers hooked on each episode. In addition, the transition in the backdrops as Katie and Stefan try to evade the suspicions is bound to boggle one’s mind about the actual filming sites. In case you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

Wedding Season Filming Locations

‘Wedding Season’ is filmed in England, Scotland, and the USA, specifically in Manchester, London, Nevada, and California. The principal photography for the inaugural season of the British series reportedly commenced in August 2021 and wrapped up in February 2022. In a late August 2022 interview with What’s On Disney Plus, Gavin Drea (Stefan) was asked about his favorite locations during the production. He said, “I mean, they’re all…we had a beautiful day filming on a lake in Scotland, which the weather actually turned out great in the end, which we were very lucky. That could have been a really horrible day of filming. It turned out to be one of the best days of filming. So that was really nice, and that was right at the beginning.”

“So I think it set a really nice tone for the production, but shooting in Vegas, I mean, there’s nothing more cinematic than that. And even in LA as well, but most of it was in Manchester and I have to say, it’s a really beautiful city. I hadn’t been there much. So it was nice to live there and just get to know people there. And it had a really nice vibe as a city, so everywhere…,” Gavin added. Now, let’s follow the duo and learn all about the specific locations that appear in the series!

Manchester, England

As per reports, a majority of ‘Wedding Season’ is lensed in Manchester, a city in England’s Greater Manchester. From the looks of it, the filming unit travels across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. The city is home to several famous museums and galleries, including the Science and Industry Museum, the Manchester Art Gallery, and the Manchester Jewish Museum, some of which you may spot in the series.

London, England

A few portions of ‘Wedding Season’ are also taped in and around London, the capital and largest city of England as well as the United Kingdom. Situated on the River Thames in southeast England, London is considered one of the world’s major global cities as it influences many fields such as arts, fashion, entertainment, education, media, tourism, and more.

Scotland, United Kingdom

Some pivotal sequences for ‘Wedding Season’ season 1 were recorded on location in Scotland, a country that is a part of the United Kingdom. In particular, the filming unit set up camp in and around Loch Fyne, a sea loch located on the west coast of Argyll and Bute in Scotland. It seemingly provides the backdrop of the lake in a few scenes of the debut season.

Las Vegas, Nevada

For filming purposes, the production team of ‘Wedding Season’ also travels to Las Vegas, the most populous city in Nevada. Vegas is a renowned resort city, famous for its gambling, fine dining, entertainment, shopping, and nightlife. Over the years, it has served as a prominent filming site for many movies and TV shows, such as ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘Memento,’ ‘The Stand,’ and ‘CSI: Vegas.’

Greater Los Angeles, California

Several important portions of ‘Wedding Season’ are also lensed in Greater Los Angeles, the second-largest metropolitan region in the United States. The cast and crew members of the British show utilize the facilities of the Big Sky Movie Ranch at 4927 Bennett Road in Simi Valley. It is a 7,000-acre ranch that provides a wide variety of backgrounds and locations suitable for different kinds of productions. The ranch also houses old ranch house sets, ponds, valleys, giant oak trees, dirt trails, and much more. Moreover, the Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles also serves as a prominent filming site for the series.

