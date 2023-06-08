Where is Netflix’s Bloodhounds Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Bloodhounds’ is a South Korean action crime series that revolves around three daring young men, out of whom two are extraordinary boxers, who band together and set foot in the money-lending business. They hope to pay off all their debts and, simultaneously take down a rich and powerful loan shark who takes advantage of the weak and financially desperate.

Featuring stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble comprising Woo Do‑hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Huh Joon-ho, Kim Sae-ron, Choi Si-won, and Lee Hae-yeong, the action show unfolds in a variety of settings as the protagonists indulge in numerous action sequences. So, it is natural for you to be curious about the filming sites of ‘Bloodhounds.’ Luckily, we have gathered all the information regarding the same!

Bloodhounds Filming Locations

‘Bloodhounds’ is filmed in South Korea, seemingly in Seoul. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the action show commenced in December 2021 under the working title ‘Hunting Dogs’ and seemingly wrapped up in June 2022. After getting caught up in a DUI incident in May 2022, actress Kim Sae-ron was dropped from the debut season, most of which had already been filmed. Now, let’s dive right into all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix series!

Seoul, South Korea

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Bloodhounds’ are supposedly lensed in and around Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea. The production team seemingly travels across the metropolis and sets up camp in various sites to shoot different scenes, both interiors and exteriors, against suitable backdrops. It is possible that they utilize the facilities of one of the film studios situated in and around Seoul to tape several interior high-octane action sequences.

When it comes to the exterior shots, they are probably recorded on location, which means you will likely spot numerous popular landmarks and attractions in the backdrop. Some are Bukchon Hanok Village, the National Museum of Korea, the National Folk Museum, the Gyeongbokgung Palace, the Seoul Museum of Art, the Myeongdong Cathedral, Seoul Olympic Park, the Wongaksa Pagoda, and Seoul Forest. Moreover, Seoul and its surrounding areas have hosted the production of several film and TV projects over the years. As a matter of fact, its locales have been featured in ‘Parasite,’ ‘Oldboy,’ ‘The Bourne Legacy,’ ‘The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil,’ ‘Descendants of the Sun,’ ‘The Chaser,’ and ‘Time to Hunt.’

