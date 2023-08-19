Where is Netflix’s Squared Love Everlasting Filmed?

The third installment of ‘Squared Love’ series, Netflix’s ‘Squared Love Everlasting’ is a Polish romantic comedy movie helmed by Filip Zylber that follows the committed and romantic relationship of Monika and Enzo who decide to take the next step in their relationship by getting married. However, right before marriage, their whirlwind romance is tested to the limit when a person from the latter’s past returns to his life. This leads to endangering their highly-anticipated fairy-tale ending.

Featuring a group of talented Polish actors, including Adrianna Chlebicka, Mateusz Banasiuk, Ina Sobala, Tomasz Karolak, Monika Krzywkowska, Mirosław Baka, and Helena Mazur, the original title of the romantic film is ‘Milosc do Kwadratu bez Granic.’ The story unfolds in some interesting settings, including the couple’s humble abode and the wedding venue, which is bound to make you curious about the filming sites where ‘Squared Love Everlasting’ was shot. So, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the same!

Squared Love Everlasting Filming Locations

‘Squared Love Everlasting’ was filmed in Poland, specifically in and around Warsaw. Officially known as the Republic of Poland, it is characterized by versatile landforms, ecosystems, and water bodies, making it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Squared Love Everlasting.’ Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix film!

Warsaw, Poland

The shooting for almost the entirety of ‘Squared Love Everlasting’ was carried out in Warsaw, which is the capital of Poland. The production team traveled around the city, to different streets and neighborhoods, to shoot several pivotal sequences, including the exteriors as well as interiors, against suitable backdrops. As far as the interior scenes of the film are concerned, some of them were recorded inside actual establishments while others were seemingly taped on a sound stage in one of the film studios situated in and around the capital.

Considered an Alpha global city, Warsaw is home to many museums, galleries, and other landmarks, including the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Nicolaus Copernicus Monument, Old Town Market Square, the Royal Route, the Warsaw Old Town, and Wilanów Palace, some of which might feature in the backdrop of a few exterior scenes. Apart from ‘Squared Love Everlasting,’ Warsaw has hosted the production of multiple movies and TV shows, such as ‘Heaven in Hell,’ ‘Three Colors: White,’ ‘Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me,’ and its previous two installments ‘Squared Love‘ and ‘Squared Love All Over Again.’

