Where is Netflix’s Unstable Filmed?

The real-life father and son, Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe, portray Ellis and Jackson Dragon, respectively, in Netflix’s ‘Unstable.’ Co-created by Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco, the comedy series is said to have been inspired by the regular trolling of Rob Lowe from his beloved son on social media. The narrative follows the unique father-son relationship of Ellis and Jackson, both of whom carry different personalities. While the son Jackson is socially shy, his father Ellis, who owns a high-tech biological research facility, is eccentric and narcissistic-adjacent.

When Ellis starts spiraling down after the demise of his wife, Jackson steps up and begins working for his father’s successful company in order to save him and stop him from destroying the family business. Apart from Rob and John Lowe, the series features brilliant performances from other talented cast members, including Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch, and Rachel Marsh. Throughout the show, the father and son are seen navigating their relationship in different situations, with the production team using a variety of settings, such as the office of Ellis’ biological research company and the residence of the Dragons. Thus, it is natural for you to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Unstable.’ In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Unstable Filming Locations

‘Unstable’ is filmed in California, especially in and around Los Angeles. The principal photography for the debut season of the comedy series reportedly commenced in June 2022 and wrapped up in late August of the same year. California is known for its vast and diverse terrains that make the Golden State one of the most sought-after locations for many filmmakers for different kinds of film and TV projects, including ‘Unstable.’ So, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix series!

Los Angeles, California

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Unstable’ are lensed across Los Angeles as the filming unit sets up camp in different neighborhoods and locales of the city and the surrounding areas to shoot several key portions against suitable backdrops. As per reports, they utilize the premise of different buildings, residential areas, restaurants, and various other sites for the show’s production.

Moreover, it is very much possible that the cast and crew members make the most of the facilities of one of the film studios in and around Los Angeles, mainly to shoot interior parts. Closely associated with the Hollywood industry, Los Angeles and the surrounding areas are home to the film studios of all five major production companies — Walt Disney Studios, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, and Paramount Pictures.

As the viewers follow the father-son duo in their quest to build a more understanding relationship and maintain the success of the biological research facility, they might be able to spot some of the major landmarks in the backdrop of some scenes, such as the Hollywood Sign, the Venice Canal Historic District, Olvera Street, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. Apart from ‘Unstable,’ you can spot the locales of Los Angeles in numerous other movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Babylon,’ ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘How I Met Your Father,’ and ‘Abbott Elementary.’

