Where is Pamela Anderson From? Is Ladysmith a Real Town in Canada? Where is it Located?

‘Pam & Tommy’ follows the remarkable story of the titular celebrity couple, who find themselves at the center of a media storm after a private recording gets stolen from their home. The Hulu series depicts a complicated web of people and factors that lead to the explosive sex tape going viral.

Episode 6, however, takes us back to the simpler times of Pamela’s past, showing us her pre-stardom days. Before Pamela moves to Los Angeles and becomes Playboy magazine’s iconic model, she has a significantly less glamorous life in Canada. Considering a lot of show is inspired by real life, we decided to take a closer look at just how accurately it depicts Pamela Anderson’s roots. Here’s what we got.

Where is Pamela Anderson From?

Pamela Denise Anderson was born on July 1, 1967, in British Columbia, Canada. In a 1992 documentary, she revealed that her mother and father were seventeen and nineteen respectively when they had her. Interestingly, the day she was born also happened to be Dominion Day, which marked the culmination of the 100th-anniversary celebrations of the Canadian Confederation. Thus, Pamela was a “Centennial Baby,” and her parents apparently even got medals for having a child on that particular day.

Hailing from Canada, Anderson subsequently moved to the United States after appearing on the cover of Playboy magazine’s October 1989 issue. Years later, in 2004, she became a naturalized citizen of the United States while retaining her Canadian citizenship as well, making her Canadian-American. According to reports, Anderson also has Finnish and Russian heritage.

Is Ladysmith a Real Town in Canada? Where is it Located?

In the show, the actress model is depicted as hailing from a small Canadian town named Ladysmith and seemingly spending time in Vancouver (which is where she first gets spotted by a Labatt’s beer executive). It turns out the show stays accurate to reality in this regard, and the real Pamela Anderson was actually born and brought up in Ladysmith, a town on the east coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia. She also seemingly attended high school in the town of Comox, about 80 miles from Ladysmith.

Interestingly, it appears Anderson moved back to her hometown of Ladysmith around her birthday in 2019. Her 5-acre waterfront property, which she reportedly purchased from her grandparents, serves as her residence. Anderson has been involved in renovating and updating the property, seemingly having spent around $1 million on the project — money she says she is glad to inject back into her community.

