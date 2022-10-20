Where is The Peripheral Filmed? All Filming Locations

Based on the 2014 eponymous novel by William Gibson, Amazon Prime’s ‘The Peripheral’ is a science fiction thriller series created by Scott Smith that is set in the near future. It revolves around a young woman named Flynne Fisher whose only escape from her stressful life in a small Appalachian town is playing video games. When Flynne tries out a new VR game system, she gets connected to an alternate reality that takes her 70 years into the future.

Although the alternate reality brings Flynne closer to all her dreams of finding a purpose, love, and glamour, at the same time, it puts her and her loved ones in real danger as what happens in the game seem to affect the players in real life as well. While the action-packed narrative keeps the viewers invested in the series through each episode, the futuristic setting of an alternate reality makes one wonder where ‘The Peripheral’ is shot. If you are paddling the same boat of curiosity, allow us to provide you with the details about the same and put your mind out of its misery!

The Peripheral Filming Locations

‘The Peripheral’ is filmed in England and North Carolina, specifically in London, Madison County, Buncombe County, Burnsville, and Sylva. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Chloë Grace Moretz-starrer reportedly commenced in early May 2021 and wrapped up in early November of the same year. Since the series is partly set in the fictional mountain town of Clanton in North Carolina, the filming unit decides to utilize numerous real cities and towns to create the backdrop of the science fiction series. Now, let’s not waste any time and follow Flynne as she travels to the future, and learn all about the specific sites that appear in the Amazon Prime show!

London, England

Several key scenes of ‘The Peripheral,’ especially the ones set in futuristic London, are lensed in London, the capital and largest city of England and the United Kingdom. Located on River Thames, London is considered one of the world’s major global cities as it has a significant influence on art, fashion, entertainment, education, healthcare, and many more sectors. Over the years, it has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows, such as ‘See How They Run,’ ‘The Batman,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘The Crown.’

Madison County, North Carolina

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Peripheral’ are taped across Madison County, a county situated deep in the Appalachian Mountains of western North Carolina. In particular, the production team sets up camp in and around the town of Marshall for shooting the series. While The Depot at 282 South Main Street is turned into a bar named Jimmy’s, The Bad Guy Hangout, the ReClaim Madison: Salvage & Thrift Store is converted into a 3D printing shop for the show.

Several other sites across Marshall were utilized for the shooting of ‘The Peripheral.’ They are Blannahassett Island, Marshall Town Hall at 180 South Main Street, Back Street, and Redmond Drive. Moreover, a music venue in the town also serves as an important production location for the series.

Buncombe County, North Carolina

Additional portions for ‘The Peripheral’ are also recorded in Buncombe County, a county classified within Western North Carolina. During the filming schedule of the debut season, the cast and crew members were spotted lensing several pivotal scenes all over the county in different areas. The county seat of the county, Asheville, serves as one of the primary filming sites for the show, and many scenes are reportedly taped across the Blue Ridge Mountains. Furthermore, the locales of the towns of Weaverville and Black Mountain in Buncombe County are utilized to shoot several sequences.

Other Locations in North Carolina

The town of Burnsville in Yancey County, North Carolina, is another site where the shooting of ‘The Peripheral’ takes place. As per reports, the filming unit leased a large commercial building between US 19 East and West Main Street in Burnsville during the production of season 1 for set storage and set production. They also set up camp in and around Banks Family Square Shopping Center near Fred’s at 677 West East U.S. Highway 19E Bypass, which has permanently closed its doors. Besides that, a few sequences are also recorded in Sylva, an incorporated town in central Jackson County.

