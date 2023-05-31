Where is Tomochin From Netflix’s Love Village Now?

Netflix’s ‘Love Village‘ is a Japanese dating show focused on various participants between the age of 35 and 60. The series has successfully kept the viewers engaged with its intriguing storylines and entertaining cast. One such participant who quickly turned heads despite her late entry in the show’s premier season is Tomochin. Her presence allowed some exciting turn of events that many could not help but follow eagerly. Needless to say, people are eager to know what she is up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Tomochin’s Love Village Journey

As soon as Tomochin entered the show in its thirteenth episode, she became a point of interest for many, including Nakasan. The latter had been building a connection with Minane but found himself gravitating towards Tomochin. Meanwhile, Anchovy started talking to her as well and came to the conclusion that she liked him, even though Tomochin had not stated something on the topic herself.

Nakasan’s interest in Tomochin soon changed after he realized that the two might not be compatible when it came to spending the rest of their lives together, and he shifted his romantic attentions towards Minane, though his friendship with Tomochin remained steady. Meanwhile, Anchovy finally realized that Yukiemon was not interested in him and decided to pursue Tomochin by making her a Tiramisu using the available ingredients.

While Tomochin enjoyed her delicious treat, Anchovy expressed interest in going on a date with her, which confused her, even though he thought that the gesture actually touched her. However, based on her past observations, Tomochin had thought that Anchovy was interested in Yukiemon and did not think it was acceptable that he wanted to go on a date with her. Hence, when the time came for her to choose a partner for the Jenga game, she teamed up with Nakasan, making Anchovy realize that she did not want to date him.

Where is Tomochin Now?

As of writing, Tomochin is seemingly still single and did not find a match during her time on the show. She continues to work as a Bady Shape Trainer with a focus on helping people achieve their desired body shapes. When not working hard, she enjoys spending time with her loved ones. Additionally, Tomochin often promotes various brands and products via her social media. She is also a proud mother to a teenage boy whom she adores very much. Even though her original goal behind coming on the Netflix show was not achieved, we hope that she soon finds the partner of her dreams and has a beautiful life ahead.

