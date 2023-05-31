Where is Yukiemon From Netflix’s Love Village Now?

Thanks to the popularity of Netflix’s ‘Love Village,’ the show’s participants have gained several fans. The Japanese dating show quickly captivated the world’s attention with its unique premise and intriguing storylines, leading many people to become heavily interested in the lives of the various participants. Given her strong start in the show, Yukiemon certainly has her fair share of admirers who are eager to know what she is up to these days. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Yukiemon’s Love Village Journey

Entering the Netflix series, Yukiemon was hopeful about finding her perfect match on the show. Unlike many participants, she had never been married before coming to the show but was looking forward to what this social experiment might do for her love life. Indeed, a romance soon started to blossom between herself and Hollywood, with both of them becoming heavily interested in each other day by day.

However, Hollywood’s demeanor soon changed, and his suggestive comments did not seem to sit well with Yukiemon. Nevertheless, her interest in him remained steady. Meanwhile, Johnny also wanted to create a romantic connection with Yukiemon but soon backed away. The infamous argument between Hollywood and Johnny did disenchant Yukiemon from Hollywood for some time, but she still cared for him.

Hence, when Hollywood’s birthday rolled around, Yukiemon and Johnny teamed up to throw him an unforgettable birthday bash. The celebration, combined with the thoughtful birthday card, made Hollywood emotional, and he became determined to act on his feelings for Yukiemon. The very next day, he rang the bell and declared his internet to be with Yukiemon. Despite how much she cared for him, Tukiemon ultimately chose not to leave with Hollywood. Following Hollywood’s exit, Yukiemon did not show much interest in any other male cast member. She did form a good friendship with Anchovy, but the latter believed that she liked him romantically.

Where is Yukiemon Now?

It does not seem like Yukiemon is much of an internet person and prefers to keep the details of her personal life private. Following her tumultuous relationship with Hollywood, Yukiemon remained effectively unattached and left ‘Love Village’ as a single woman. That is not to say that she did not form some close friendships while participating in the series. Indeed, her dynamic with Totchan allowed for much-needed fun in the house, and the two would often partner up to enjoy life to the fullest. In fact, Yukiemon even helped Totchan finally confess her feelings for Sakechan. As for her professional life, it seems like Yukiemon works as a Barista and has quite an experience within the hospitality industry.

Read More: Where is Anchovy From Netflix’s Love Village Now?