Where is UnPrisoned Filmed?

Hulu’s ‘UnPrisoned’ is a comedy-drama series that follows a relationship therapist and single mother named Paige Alexander. When the day her imprisoned father, Edwin Alexander, finally gets out of prison, her entire life turns upside down as he moves in with her and her teenage son named Finn. Apart from just focusing on the father-daughter bond through the characters of Paige and Edwin, the comedy show also attempts to shed light on some serious subjects, like the prison system and how it has the tendency to affect familial relationships, even though through some humor.

Tracy McMillan serves as the creator of the show, which is inspired by the true events in her life. The comedic yet educational narrative is complemented by the hilarious onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo, Faly Rakotohavana, Jee Young Han, Jordyn McIntosh, and Marque Richardson. Moreover, with the myriad of locations, such as the prison and Paige’s house, in the backdrop of different scenes, it is natural for the viewers to scratch their heads and wonder where ‘UnPrisoned’ is actually shot. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the same!

UnPrisoned Filming Locations

‘UnPrisoned’ is filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series commenced in May 2022 and wrapped up in July of the same year. Situated in the western part of the country, California is known to have highly diverse and vast landscapes that work in favor of the production of different kinds of film projects, including ‘UnPrisoned.’ So, let’s follow how the father-daughter bond develops between Paige and Edwin as we traverse through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Hulu series!

Los Angeles, California

For shooting most of the pivotal sequences for ‘UnPrisoned,’ the filming unit sets up camp in and around Los Angeles, which is situated in Southern California and is considered the cultural, commercial, and financial hub of the region. From what we can gather, the cast and crew members move through the locales of different neighborhoods across the city to shoot several key portions of the series, against suitable backdrops.

Moreover, there is a high possibility that the production team utilizes the facilities of one of the many film studios. After all, some of the film studios of major production companies are located in and around the City of Angels. They are Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Sony Pictures. Over the years, the city has hosted the production of numerous film projects. Some of the notable ones are ‘Babylon,’ ‘Your Place or Mine,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ ‘Shrinking,’ ‘The Office,’ and ‘Parks and Recreation.’

Los Angeles is known for its posh neighborhoods with some of the most luxurious and extravagant properties you would ever see, gorgeous beaches, ties to the Hollywood industry, and a bustling downtown area. You are likely to spot most of these features in several scenes as the characters travel from one place to another throughout the series.

Regarding the departments and appointed officers of the city, which connects to a few themes of the show, the city consists of many, such as the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT), the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA), the Los Angeles Public Library (LAPL), and the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

