Lifetime’s Cradle of Deception: Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Soran Mardookhi directing, Lifetime’s ‘Cradle of Deception’ is an adaptation of real-life events. Originally titled ‘Conceived in Lies,’ the crime thriller drama film focuses on a widowed mother named Erin Treadwell who decides to have her late husband’s child through IVF at a friend’s husband’s fertility clinic. After taking this courageous step to reintroduce a part of her husband into her life in the form of their baby and getting ready to be a single mother, unfortunately, things begin to turn eerie for her.

Upon the baby’s birth, Erin finds out that her newborn has a rare genetic disorder and is in need of a bone marrow transplant. Thus, she races against time to find a suitable donor for the surgery. However, she uncovers the truth about the fertility clinic and her friend’s husband, causing her to be in a deadly situation. Whether it is the fertility clinic where the baby is conceived or Erin’s residence, the inclusion of some interesting locations tends to raise a few questions in the minds of the viewers.

Cradle of Deception Filming Locations

Shooting of ‘Cradle of Deception’ was carried out in British Columbia, especially in and around Kelowna. According to reports, principal photography for the Lifetime production got underway in July 2023 and continued for a few weeks before wrapping up in August of the same year. Around the time the film premiered, the director Soran Mardookhi shared his experience making it on social media while appreciating the producers and all the crew members, writing, “I had a great time making this film with such an amazing cast and crew. A big thanks to @reeloneentertainment and CMW.”

Kelowna, British Columbia

Lying on Okanagan Lake in the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia, the city of Kelowna hosted the production of ‘Cradle of Deception.’ One of the portions of the filming unit was busy recording the establishing shots and aerial shots across the city for the thriller movie. The vast and diverse skyline, consisting of various landmarks and buildings like One Water Street, Landmark 7, Brooklyn at Bernard, Ellis Parc Residential Tower, and more, can be seen in all its glory.

The production team seemingly also took over a few local establishments, including restaurants and residences, to shoot several pivotal sequences. In the backdrop, you might be able to spot a few popular attractions of Kelowna, including Prospera Place, Big White Ski Resort, Okanagan Wineries, and many more. One of the cast members, Brittany Mitchell, took to social media to share her experience shooting in the city.

She wrote, “I’ve never worn more florals in my life. So happy to have shared the screen with my best friends baby Daisy! @shannonnacey. Thank you @soran.mardookhi for being such a kind and awesome director.” Apart from ‘Cradle of Deception,’ the Orchard City has served as a prominent production location for various movies and TV shows, such as ‘A Wife’s Nightmare,’ ‘Daughter of the Wolf,’ ‘A Score to Settle,’ ‘Mommy’s Stolen Memories,’ and ‘A Sister’s Nightmare.’

Cradle of Deception Cast

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Holly Deveaux dons the garb of Erin Treadwell. She started out early in the acting business as throughout the high school, she bagged several roles in different projects. Her debut in ‘Victoria Day’ as Cayla Chapman garnered her the attention she needed to break into the industry. Since then, she has been featured in many film and TV projects, such as ‘Baxter,’ ‘Hemlock Grove,’ ‘Spun Out,’ ‘My Boss’ Wedding,’ and ‘Christmas Movie Magic.’ On the other hand, Matthew James Dowden essays the role of Charlie Allen in the Lifetime movie.

Many of you might recognize him from his other works, including ‘Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone,’ ‘The Christmas Promise,’ ‘The Surrogate Scandal,’ ‘Twilight’s Child,’ and ‘Midnight Whispers.’ Other than these two lead characters, the film also consists of stellar performances from talented actors who play supporting roles, like Jason Cermak, Brittany Mitchell as Diana, Panta Mosleh as Dr. Alice Grey, Brittany Clough as Brenda Day, Jonathan Hawley Purvis as David, Johnny V Wright as a Pharmacist, Chardonnay Hanna as Anne Levey, Lili-Kayy Park as Jo, Geoff Edwards as Fred Malley, Nancy Duchaine as Ruth, and Mike Bhangu as the Company Driver.

