Where is Netflix’s The Body Filmed?

From the mind of Quinn Shephard (known for ‘Under the Bridge’), Netflix’s ‘The Body’ is a coming-of-age horror mystery series that revolves around a Catholic high school dance team called the Lions, led by Anya and Elise. In order to introduce their latest recruit, Grace, to everyone, the all-girls dance squad hosts a dance-team initiation and performs a drug-fueled ritual on Grace. As part of the ritual, Elise announces, “Prince of Darkness, take this most holy virgin sacrifice, and in exchange let us place at regionals!” while other members of the group surround the newest member in a circle.

The dance-team initiation turns into a nightmare when the group of misbehaving teens begins experiencing horrifying prophetic visions, sending the entire town into a state of hysteria. Now, the Lions must keep this secret while navigating their unholy desires and Catholic guilt. The teen thriller drama show features stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast, including Kristina Bogic, Geena Meszaros, Sara Boustany, Jackson Kelly, Sofia Wylie, and Shirley Chen. The gripping tale unfolds mostly in and around the Catholic school, with the residences of the Lions members also filling up the visual canvas.

The Body Filming Locations

Production on ‘The Body’ takes place primarily across Ontario, especially in the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton. Principal photography reportedly began in September 2025 and lasted about 89 shooting days before wrapping up in early February 2026. Christine Solomon, who portrays Salma, took to social media to express her gratitude for being part of the wonderful team. She stated, “It was a true privilege to collaborate with such a talented cast, crew and casting team (Jenny Lewis and Sara Kay ❤️💎) @lewiskaycastingofficial. The care and artistry across every department made this journey unforgettable.”

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

A significant chunk of ‘The Body’ was lensed in the Greater Toronto Area, which includes the eponymous city and other surrounding municipalities. Within the city of Toronto, the filming unit reportedly set up camp at Wycliffe College in late October 2025. Located at 5 Hoskin Avenue, it is part of the University of Toronto’s St. George campus and serves as the university’s evangelical graduate college of theology.

Moreover, it seems that the Kingsway Lambton United Church at 85 The Kingsway in Etobicoke was redressed as St. Mark’s Catholic Church. A few important scenes were also supposedly shot in and around the neighboring city of Mississauga, just outside Toronto. Apart from the Netflix production, GTA has served as a prominent production location for ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come,’ ‘Carrie,’ ‘Undertone,’ ‘Ice Cream Man,’ ‘Crimson Peak,’ ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Chucky,’ and ’12 Monkeys.’

Hamilton, Ontario

Many pivotal sequences for the teen thriller series were taped in the port city of Hamilton, located southwest of Toronto. In November and December 2025, the production team of ‘The Body’ took over the Northcliffe Campus of Columbia International College at 574 Northcliffe Avenue in the urban district of Dundas. Located near Highway 6, the campus was rebranded as the Catholic high school where most of the drama unfolds. Its main building, corridors, classrooms, parks, and other spots feature in the backdrop of various scenes.

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