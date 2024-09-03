Something in the Water: All Filming Locations, Explored

In ‘Something in the Water,’ a group of five girlfriends reunite for a dreamy destination wedding in the Caribbean, but their zest for adventure lands them in life-threatening trouble in the middle of nowhere. Deciding to explore the island, they rent a boat for a day and glide in the ocean along the coast. However, they end up getting stranded in open water after their boat collides with a rock underwater and sinks. Now, they must fight for their lives as bloodlust sharks circle around them.

Helmed by Hayley Easton Street, the shark-based British survival thriller movie consists of many shots taken from the perspective of the underwater sharks as they are tempted to bite the flailing legs of the bridesmaids. Since a majority of the action takes place in the middle of the open water, questions about the authenticity of the ocean and other locations are bound to arise in the minds of the viewers.

Where Was Something in the Water Filmed?

Shooting for ‘Something in the Water’ was carried out across the Dominican Republic and England, specifically in Samaná, Boca Chica, Juan Dolio, and London. As per reports, principal photography for the thriller commenced in October 2022 and wrapped up after more than a month of shooting, in late November of the same year. The cast and crew members went through a set of obstacles and setbacks throughout the shooting process, but they managed to tape several amazing scenes.

Dominican Republic

Almost the entirety of ‘Something in the Water’ was lensed in the Caribbean nation of the Dominican Republic. For the first portion of the filming process, the production team set up camp in and around the town of Samaná, where they shot several key scenes on the water and the beach. Next, they traveled to the south of the island and taped pivotal sequences in the municipality of Boca Chica. Previously known as the Pinewood Studios, Lantica Studios also served as a prominent production location for recording numerous important water scenes.

Situated at Autovia del Este KM. 55 in Juan Dolio, the film studio consists of one of the most modern water filming facilities with five different tank areas offering blue screen capabilities as well. The director, Hayley Easton Street, decided to shoot the water scenes using ocean tanks to keep the cast and crew safe, controllable and contained. Lauren Lyle, who portrays Lizzie, expressed how surprised she was by the island’s water temperature.

She told Movie Web, “I had this idea that we were going to be in the Dominican Republic, this beautiful beach, and the whole time in the water. You think it’s going to be 38 degrees (Celsius). So, we’re going from extreme heat in the morning to being put into the water for like 16 hours a day, and it’s actually really brutal…cold…” During the same conversation, Lauren also revealed what they did to make the sharks in the movie appear realistic. She revealed, “We literally had a man with a shark fin strapped to his back and he’d go under the water in what they called an underwater scooter, and he’d just zoom around. And occasionally he’d come up behind you, and it freaked me out.”

London, England

In order to conclude the filming process of ‘Something in the Water,’ the production team also headed to the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. There, they recorded a few night scenes in different streets and neighborhoods against suitable backdrops. Besides the Hayley Easton Street directorial, London has hosted the production of various movies and TV shows, such as ‘A Quiet Place: Day One,’ ‘Civil War,’ ‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ and ‘Death in Paradise.’

