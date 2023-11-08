The Claus Family 3: Exploring the Picturesque Filming Locations

Apart from writing, Ruben Vandenborre also occupies the director’s chair for Netflix’s ‘The Claus Family 3,’ a sequel to ‘The Claus Family 2‘ and the third installment in ‘The Claus Family‘ film series. The holiday fantasy movie stars Jan Decleir in the reprising role of Noël Clause who finds himself in a new set of trouble. There’s trouble in paradise when the delivery of gifts and presents goes south, putting Noël in some grave trouble. However, luckily enough, Noël’s grandchildren — Jules and Noor — come to his rescue. The siblings join forces and collectively attempt their best to save Christmas, for others, for their grandfather, and themselves.

With so many difficulties and hurdles along the way, will the siblings be able to succeed in their mission? Originally titled ‘De Familie Claus 3,’ the comedy film, besides Decleir, features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Amber Metdepenningen, Mo Bakker, Bracha van Doesburgh, Sien Eggers, and Kurt Rogiers. Whether it is the snow-filled landscape or the magical visuals, both of them add key elements to keep the Christmas theme alive while leaving the audience wondering about the actual shooting sites.

Where Was The Claus Family 3 Filmed?

‘The Claus Family 3’ was filmed in France and seemingly in Belgium, specifically in and around Les Gets. According to reports, principal photography for the holiday film got underway in late May 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in a couple of months, in July of the same year.

Les Gets, France

A significant chunk of ‘The Claus Family 3’ was lensed in Les Gets, a French commune situated in the Haute-Savoie department in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in the southeastern part of the nation. According to one of the crew members, Thomas Vercauteren, they recorded several key scenes in the French Alps for the movie in the span of four days. He further opened up about his experience on social media, saying, “Probably the hardest circumstances I’ve ever worked in, with lens changes being a ballet of wet hands, dry hands, towels, and umbrellas, but also great fun and beautiful vistas!.”

Belgium

Taking into account the fact that the previous two installments in ‘The Claus Family’ film series were taped in Belgium, it is highly likely that the production team of ‘The Claus Family 3’ also set up camp in Belgium for shooting purposes. Officially known as the Kingdom of Belgium, the European country consists of different kinds of terrains and landscapes, making it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. For instance, over the years, Belgium has hosted the production of many film and TV projects, including ‘The Brand New Testament,’ ‘Wings of Fame,’ ‘Toto the Hero,’ and ‘Losers Revolution.’

