Where Was Lifetime’s The Holiday Junkie Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘The Holiday Junkie’ is a Christmas movie told through the eyes of decoration planner Andie, whose life is upended after the passing of her mother, Mimi. With Christmas looming over the horizon, Andie must contend with her first holiday season without her mother while also carrying on her legacy via The Holiday Junkie company service. As she navigates new challenges, a potential romance beckons around the corner as the dashing house manager, Mason, strikes a connection with her. The Jennifer Love Hewitt directorial revels in an eclectic range of impressive locales that echo the spirit of Christmas festivities, enhancing the heartwarming story at its center. The magical setting succinctly captures the complexities of Andie’s personal challenges while also infusing charm and energy into every frame.

The Holiday Junkie Filming Locations

‘The Holiday Junkie’ was filmed in the state of California, particularly in Los Angeles and Los Altos Hills. Although set during the Christmastime period, principal photography on the project began on June 3 and was wrapped up by June 21, 2024. The production utilized picturesque neighborhoods in California to embody a sense of bohemian freedom and hillside extravagance that mirrors the sweeping romance pulsing through the narrative. Much of the movie takes place in interior spaces draped in Christmas lights, wrappers, and decorations that add another layer of holiday intrigue to the mix. The team used such intricate details to double down on the end-of-the-year celebratory tone of the movie while also showcasing Andie’s day job as a professional decorator.

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California, is a regular destination for Lifetime productions, mainly because of its stellar filmmaking infrastructure and its diverse range of exotic locations. Situated in the Southern California region, it has been a landmark attraction for its sprawling cityscape and its iconic hillside residencies that have hosted numerous luminaries and celebrities over the years. Filming for ‘The Holiday Junkie’ took place at the Le Jardin villa at 10509 Vestone Way. It is a beautiful Mediterranean-style estate with its own private driveway that doubles up as the breathtaking house that prominently features throughout the movie. The property adds a sense of grandiosity and splendor to the production, alighting upon the larger-than-life nature of the Christmas holidays.

Outside the villa scenes, the team also shot a chunk of the movie in LA’s captivating neighborhoods. The city has evolved through the decades but remained the heartbeat of the nation’s filming legacy, providing aspiring directors and storytellers with an array of stunning sites perfect for their projects. Although known for its sunny atmosphere, the movie captures its wintertime aesthetic by decorating every interior and exterior with Christmas baubles and carefully constructing a chilly environment. As such, the place served as a pivotal backdrop for a number of festive scenes set around the neighborhoods. In the past, Los Angeles has hosted productions of films and shows like ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,’ ‘The Merry Gentlemen,‘ ‘The Holiday,’ and ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.‘

Los Altos Hills, California

Production for ‘The Holiday Junkie’ also took place in a small, unincorporated town known as Los Altos Hills in the Santa Clara County of California. It is a region particularly famed for its affluent inhabitants and its high-end residencies nested within a cozy and lush family area. The movie utilizes the posh neighborhoods of the community to represent Andie’s surroundings as she goes about remodeling a house with the help of the charming manager, Mason. Overall, the small, secluded area brings a quaint but rich vibe to the setting, allowing it to spread its wings in different directions and add a bit more depth to its feel. It also seamlessly fits into the magical holiday tone permeating throughout the narrative and brings greater connectivity to the spirit of Santa Claus in the air.

The Holiday Junkie

‘The Holiday Junkie’ features Jennifer Love Hewitt as the lead character, Andie, with the actress stepping into a multi-capacity role as director, writer, and actor. The veteran screen presence has garnered a household reputation for her performance as Julie James in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer‘ as well as ‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer,’ Maddie Kendall in ‘9-1-1,‘ Del Blaine in ‘The Tuxedo,’ Riley Parks in ‘The Client List,’ Melinda Gordon in ‘Ghost Whisperer,’ and Amanda Beckett in ‘Can’t Hardly Wait.‘ ‘The Holiday Junkie’ marks her feature-length debut as a director, having helmed a few episodes on the ‘Ghost Whisperer’ and ‘The Client List.’ Her other acting credits include ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Tropic Thunder,’ and ‘The Lost Valentine.’

Starring opposite Hewitt is her real-life husband and versatile actor, Brian Hallisay, as Mason. He is best known for his roles as Doug Kendall in ‘9-1-1,’ Captain Gillespie in ‘American Sniper,’ Will Davis in ‘Privileged,’ and Mark in ‘Jessabelle.’ He can also be seen in ‘Suits,‘ ‘NCIS,’ ‘Code Black,’ ‘The Client List,’ ‘Mistresses,’ and ‘Revenge.’ Other cast members include Greg Grunberg as Darren, Sarah Adina as Wendy, and Ashley Cole as Del Parker. Meanwhile, Lynn Andrews steps in as a minor character.

